Soda Blonde Unveil Captivating New Single 'Boys' Ahead Of Highly Anticipated 'Dream Big' Tour

https://www.instagram.com/sodablonde/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Irish band Soda Blonde continues their meteoric rise with the release of their latest single, 'Boys' ahead of their highly anticipated Dream Big Tour. A mesmerizing composition that further solidifies their status as one of the most dynamic acts in contemporary music. This soulful track is a testament to the band's ability to seamlessly blend introspective lyricism with a rich sonic tapestry.Following the resounding success of their debut album, "Small Talk," Soda Blonde's sophomore record, "Dream Big," has captured the hearts of fans since its release on September 8th. This album is more than just a collection of songs; it's a manifesto of hope and determination, inviting listeners to embrace life's fleeting moments and reach for their loftiest aspirations.In "Dream Big," Soda Blonde transcends the boundaries of conventional pop, delving deeper into the complexities of adulthood and the world at large. The album's opener, "Midnight Show," encapsulates this journey, offering a poignant reflection on the music industry's challenges juxtaposed with an unapologetic pursuit of personal desires.Critics and fans alike have lauded " Dream Big " as a monumental achievement. The record has received acclaim from renowned publications such as The Irish Times, The Business Post, RTE Entertainment, and No More Workhorse, with Hot Press hailing it as "electro pop with real warmth and soul." Headstuff adds, "This is a phenomenal record from start to finish."To celebrate the release of "Dream Big," Soda Blonde is embarking on a highly anticipated tour, kicking off on November 22nd at The Lexington in London. The tour will take them to various cities across Europe, promising audiences an unforgettable live experience.Don't miss your chance to witness Soda Blonde's mesmerizing performance and immerse yourself in the sonic journey of "Dream Big."Tickets for the 'Dream Big' tour are available for purchase now via https://www.sodablonde.com/#tourDREAM BIG TOUR 2023/2024:Nov 22 - The Lexington - LondonNov 24 - Roisin Dubh - GalwayNov 25 - Dolans - LimerickNov 26 - Connollys Of Leap - CorkNov 30 - Cyprus Avenue - CorkDec 7 - The Black Box - BelfastDec 8 - Spirit Store - DundalkDec 14 - Vicar St - DublinJan 17 - PopUp! - ParisJan 18 - Le Botanique - BrusselsJan19 - Paradiso - AmsterdamJan 20 - Nochtwache - HamburgJan 21 - Prachtwerk - Berlinhttps://www.sodablonde.comhttps://www.facebook.com/sodablondehttps://twitter.com/sodablondehttps://www.instagram.com/sodablonde/



