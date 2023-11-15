Hot Songs This Week (11/11): Inigo Quintero Dominates With 'Si No Estas' Leading The Web Top 100





As the year progresses, the Top40-Charts.com Web Top 100 continues to be a barometer for musical trends and audience preferences, showcasing a wide array of talents and styles that define the current music landscape. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the dynamic world of music, the Top40-Charts.com Web Top 100 for November 11, 2023, has witnessed a fascinating shuffle, with Inigo Quintero's 'Si No Estas' claiming the top spot. This chart, a reflection of web traffic and popularity, showcases a diverse range of artists and genres, highlighting the ever-changing tastes of the global audience.Inigo Quintero's ascent to the number one position with Si No Estas is a testament to the song's widespread appeal and resonance with listeners. Following closely, Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' holds the second spot, demonstrating her enduring popularity and the song's longevity, having been on the chart for an impressive 30 weeks.Tate McRae's Greedy occupies the third position, marking a significant presence with its 7-week run on the chart. The Weeknd's Blinding Lights continues to captivate audiences, securing the fourth spot. This track, a mainstay in the music charts, has been a part of the Top 100 for an astonishing 83 weeks.Veronica Maggio's Det Kommer Aldrig Va Over For Mig rounds out the top five, showcasing the international flavor of the chart. This song, relatively new to the chart with just a 2-week presence, has quickly climbed to a prominent position, indicating its growing popularity.Other notable entries include Doja Cat's 'Paint The Town Red' and Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe's 'Prada', both maintaining strong positions within the top 10. New entries and rising stars are also evident, with Taylor Swift's 'Is It Over Now' debuting at number 9, signaling her continued influence in the music industry.The chart also features long-standing hits like Pharrell Williams' 'Happy' and Harry Styles' 'As It Was', proving the lasting appeal of these artists and their music. The diversity of genres, from pop to hip-hop, and the blend of new and established artists, illustrate the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of the music scene.As the year progresses, the Top40-Charts.com Web Top 100 continues to be a barometer for musical trends and audience preferences, showcasing a wide array of talents and styles that define the current music landscape.



