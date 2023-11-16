Amy Winehouse's Debut Album Frank Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Vinyl Picture Disc





The thirteen songs on " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Amy Winehouse's highly influential debut album, Frank, UMR/ Island/ Universal Music are releasing this seminal record as a picture disc for the very first time. Recorded when Amy was still in her teens, Frank introduced a truly remarkable, supremely talented songwriter and singer who would become one of the greatest artists of our time.This double vinyl set features the singles: "Take The Box", " Stronger Than Me ", "F**k Me Pumps" and "In My Bed", and is housed in a gatefold sleeve. The picture disc artwork uses the original classic sleeve imagery on LP 1, while LP 2 features two beautiful images, taken by renowned photographer Valerie Phillips, from the original artwork photo session, shot in 2003.The thirteen songs on " Frank ", announced the arrival of a peerless artist, a phenomenal writer and performer, and a true once in a generation talent and the images on this release show the young Amy at the beginning of her incredible musical journey.



