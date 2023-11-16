Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 16/11/2023

Amy Winehouse's Debut Album Frank Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Vinyl Picture Disc

Hot Songs Around The World

Fast Car
Luke Combs
260 entries in 12 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
299 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
203 entries in 15 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
193 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
191 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
329 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
215 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
186 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
278 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1776 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Calm Down
Rema
952 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
396 entries in 27 charts
Amy Winehouse's Debut Album Frank Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Vinyl Picture Disc
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Amy Winehouse's highly influential debut album, Frank, UMR/ Island/ Universal Music are releasing this seminal record as a picture disc for the very first time. Recorded when Amy was still in her teens, Frank introduced a truly remarkable, supremely talented songwriter and singer who would become one of the greatest artists of our time.

This double vinyl set features the singles: "Take The Box", "Stronger Than Me", "F**k Me Pumps" and "In My Bed", and is housed in a gatefold sleeve. The picture disc artwork uses the original classic sleeve imagery on LP 1, while LP 2 features two beautiful images, taken by renowned photographer Valerie Phillips, from the original artwork photo session, shot in 2003.

The thirteen songs on "Frank", announced the arrival of a peerless artist, a phenomenal writer and performer, and a true once in a generation talent and the images on this release show the young Amy at the beginning of her incredible musical journey.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104439 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0051419734954834 secs