Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 16/11/2023

Tyler Hubbard's New "Back Then Right Now" Video Is Full-Fledged Fun

Hot Songs Around The World

Fast Car
Luke Combs
258 entries in 12 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
291 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
203 entries in 15 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
183 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
179 entries in 25 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
324 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
206 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
186 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
276 entries in 23 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1776 entries in 33 charts
Calm Down
Rema
951 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
392 entries in 27 charts
Tyler Hubbard's New "Back Then Right Now" Video Is Full-Fledged Fun
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-PLATINUM country hitmaker Tyler Hubbard shares the music video for his current radio single "Back Then Right Now."
Threaded with memory-worthy outdoor moments, the video evokes the feeling of freedom and simplicity that made Hubbard who he is today. Oh, and some of the motocross riders might even look familiar, as the video features Hubbard and his friends, which includes influencer and musician Tayler Holder.
Watch the "Back Then Right Now" Official Music Video, here:

Hubbard released "Back Then Right Now" in September, and the song debuted as most-added on country radio.
He recently followed with more new music - a song called "A Lot With A Little"- and he will hit the road with Kane Brown in 2024.
For more information, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0093300 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0062720775604248 secs