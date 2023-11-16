Tyler Hubbard's New "Back Then Right Now" Video Is Full-Fledged Fun



For more information, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-PLATINUM country hitmaker Tyler Hubbard shares the music video for his current radio single "Back Then Right Now."Threaded with memory-worthy outdoor moments, the video evokes the feeling of freedom and simplicity that made Hubbard who he is today. Oh, and some of the motocross riders might even look familiar, as the video features Hubbard and his friends, which includes influencer and musician Tayler Holder.Watch the "Back Then Right Now" Official Music Video, here:Hubbard released "Back Then Right Now" in September, and the song debuted as most-added on country radio.He recently followed with more new music - a song called "A Lot With A Little"- and he will hit the road with Kane Brown in 2024.For more information, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com.



