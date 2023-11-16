ATO Records' Brigitte Calls Me Baby Announce Debut 2024 US Headlining Tour With Stops In Brooklyn, D.C., Nashville & More





Earlier this month, the band released their debut EP This House Is Made of Corners on ATO which is also available on vinyl, played a sold-out show with The Last Dinner Party at the El Rey in LA, followed by a hometown



Beginning in February,



With "Eddie My Love"



In a fresh profile, NME writes, "..[their] hard-hitting live performances, with the snappily-dressed Leavins swaying over the microphone stand, pouring out lovelorn lines like a direct descendent of Morrissey. It might sound a bit over the top, but their sound is deserving of such lavish stylings." Read the full interview here: https://www.nme.com/features/music-interviews/brigitte-calls-me-baby-band-interview-radar-3525861



Produced by Dave Cobb, the nine-time Grammy Award-winning producer/songwriter/engineer behind hits by Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson,







Upon moving to



Prior to next year's tour the band will return for a hometown



BRIGITTE CALLS ME BABY 2023 + 2024 TOUR DATES:

December 6 - Aragon Ballroom (Q101 Twisted Xmas with

February 9 - LO-FI Lounge - Indianapolis, IN

February 10 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

February 13 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

February 14 - Cafe 939 - Boston, MA

February 15 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

February 16 - DC9 Nightclub - Washington, D.C.

February 17 - Dogfish Head Brewery - Rehoboth Beach, DE

February 19 - The Basement - Columbus, OH

February 20 - The Basement (New Faces Night) - Nashville, TN

February 22 - The Monarch - Louisville, KY

February 23 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ATO Records' new breakout band Brigitte Calls Me Baby,the Roy Orbison-admiring, Smith-influenced and Chicago-based five-piece is primed for a major 2024. Named a Breaking Act last weekend by The Sunday Times in the UK, the group is gaining traction with their "breakout single" "Impressively Average" which debuted on Billboard's charts, is Today's Top Tune by KCRW, and has been praised by NME, FLOOD and more.Earlier this month, the band released their debut EP This House Is Made of Corners on ATO which is also available on vinyl, played a sold-out show with The Last Dinner Party at the El Rey in LA, followed by a hometown Chicago show at The Bottom Line. Now, the band has announced their own US headlining tour set to kick off next year.Beginning in February, Brigitte Calls Me Baby will take their impassioned live sets to Brooklyn, D.C., Nashville and more. For an idea of their live performances check out this feverish live performance video of recent single "Eddie My Love".With "Eddie My Love" Brigitte Calls Me Baby presents a gorgeously aching portrait of obsession and despair. "'Eddie My Love" paved the way for all the songs that would come after it," says Leavins, who first penned the track as a ballad. "It felt so vulnerable from the jump, and made me realize that there's no point in being anything but vulnerable in what we do."In a fresh profile, NME writes, "..[their] hard-hitting live performances, with the snappily-dressed Leavins swaying over the microphone stand, pouring out lovelorn lines like a direct descendent of Morrissey. It might sound a bit over the top, but their sound is deserving of such lavish stylings." Read the full interview here: https://www.nme.com/features/music-interviews/brigitte-calls-me-baby-band-interview-radar-3525861Produced by Dave Cobb, the nine-time Grammy Award-winning producer/songwriter/engineer behind hits by Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton and others; the EP shines with its pounding rhythms and shimmering guitar tones and indicates just how effervescent the future is for this breakout act. Revisit their debut video for EP single "Impressively Average" directed by Alec Basse here and read more at Flood. Brigitte Calls Me Baby possesses a singular musicality informed by Leavins' eclectic upbringing. Originally from the Southeast Texas town of Port Arthur, he grew up listening to Roy Orbison records at his grandparents' house next door, while his parents played him new-wave bands like The Cars and his friends turned him onto Radiohead and The Strokes. At age 13, Leavins took up guitar and began writing songs of his own, quickly discovering his distinct vocal styleUpon moving to Chicago in 2016, Leavins immersed himself in the local music scene and soon linked up with guitarists Jack Fluegel and Trevor Lynch, bassist Devin Wessels, and drummer Jeremy Benshish, who joined him in co-founding Brigitte Calls Me Baby. Together, on This House Is Made of Corners, the band and Cobb channel a timeless air, proving that their music could belong anywhere, in any era.Prior to next year's tour the band will return for a hometown Chicago show with Lovejoy and White Reaper on December 6th at the Aragon Ballroom. Stay tuned for more to come on Brigitte Calls Me Baby.BRIGITTE CALLS ME BABY 2023 + 2024 TOUR DATES:December 6 - Aragon Ballroom (Q101 Twisted Xmas with Lovejoy and White Reaper) - Chicago, ILFebruary 9 - LO-FI Lounge - Indianapolis, INFebruary 10 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PAFebruary 13 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NYFebruary 14 - Cafe 939 - Boston, MAFebruary 15 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PAFebruary 16 - DC9 Nightclub - Washington, D.C.February 17 - Dogfish Head Brewery - Rehoboth Beach, DEFebruary 19 - The Basement - Columbus, OHFebruary 20 - The Basement (New Faces Night) - Nashville, TNFebruary 22 - The Monarch - Louisville, KYFebruary 23 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI



