News
Pop / Rock 16/11/2023

Hannah Ellis To Release First Full Length LP 'That Girl' In January 2024

Hannah Ellis To Release First Full Length LP 'That Girl' In January 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a decade of writing hits for other artists and months of dropping new songs, Curb Records recording artist Hannah Ellis is poised to deliver her 1st full length album That Girl to the world on Jan. 12, 2024. As a lead-in to the album, Ellis has just released the poignant and deeply personal track, "Too Much And Not Enough".

The Kentucky native's highly anticipated debut boasts 13 original tracks all co-penned by the in-demand lyricist. From the clever wordplay of "Wine Country" and "Karma on the Rocks" to the raw vulnerability of "Someone Else's Heartbreak" and the title-cut, Ellis' first full-length LP reveals a seasoned songwriter fully embracing her small-town roots, her real-life romance, and her newfound artistic voice on every level.
Ellis gives fans another glimpse into That Girl with "Too Much and Not Enough."

Caught between a contradiction, Ellis wrestles with public perception on the emotive track she wrote with Emily Weisband and Tofer Brown. Afraid of being one extreme or the other, the rising star reveals her insecurities and expresses her frustrations over the fine line women walk, never fully able to strike a balance between being themselves and living up to culture's unrealistic expectations. The highly transparent statement closes her upcoming LP. A full track listing is included below.

In addition to revealing the release date for her album, Ellis has launched an exclusive Wine Country Weekend Giveaway in partnership with Visit Napa Valley in support of her single, "Wine Country," currently charting at country radio. From now through Dec. 18, 2023, fans can enter to win a flyaway to Napa Valley that includes airfare, accommodations, gift cards, exclusive Hannah Ellis merch and more.

The songstress recently partnered with Lucchese to create a custom pair of "Wine Country" boots, and Ellis made an appearance at the iconic brand's Houston storefront for a special performance to celebrate the bootmaker's 140th anniversary. The appearance follows select dates on tour with Billy Currington and Carly Pearce. Additional new live dates below.

Hannah Ellis - Tour Dates:
Sunday, 11/19 - Women N' Whiskey Brunch/The River Center - Des Moines, IA
Friday, 12/15 - Christmas Show/The Listening Room Cafe - Nashville, TN
Saturday, 1/20 - The Grand Ole Opry - Nashville, TN (Headlining)

Curb Records recording artist and country music singer/songwriter Hannah Ellis' journey — and world — is one all can feel at home in. The Campbellsville, Kentucky-native's voice — a mix of favorite flannel, sparkling pink wine and welcome — is the friend we always wanted. Whether pouring from a car radio or your phone, the act named to Rolling Stone Country's "Artist To Watch" list reminds you big leaps often come as a series of small steps when no one is looking.

Having paid for her University of Kentucky degree with her full-ride scholarship, she — with the full support of her family — started chasing her dreams. Like so many, that meant a self-financed EP, and moving to Nashville to begin the endless rounds of writers nights, meetings, making friends, and trying to find your way.

Hannah paid her dues, kept her focus and kept moving towards something she was sure she felt and knew was right. The fresh-faced songwriter, who has 42 million career streams, has since written songs recorded by artists, and been featured as a vocalist on songs, spanning multiple genres, including: Russell Dickerson, Carly Pearce, FOR KING + COUNTRY, Emily Weisband, Cassadee Pope, FILMORE, and Sidewalk Prophets.
The magnetic artist, who has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times since making her debut, has toured with Carly Pearce, Billy Currington, Gavin DeGraw, Dwight Yoakam, Devin Dawson, and many others, and has toured as part of the CMT "Next Women of Country" Tour. Ellis was invited back by her college alma mater to be featured in a national television advertising campaign about pursuing and achieving your dreams.
Hannah is one of the "CMT LISTEN UP" artists to watch for 2023. Her current radio single, "Wine Country," and recently released "Karma on the Rocks," are available now. For more information, visit www.hannahellismusic.com.






