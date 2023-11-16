Watch ScarLip's Live Performances For Vevo's 'DSCVR Artists To Watch'





Vevo, the world's leading music video network, is currently showcasing high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2024, featuring two unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo. With a staggering nearly 600 submissions, the current list represents a highly curated selection of global artists whom Vevo has identified as poised to break through to the mainstream.



Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR, "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists in the emerging music space, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Apple TV.



"Mika Sunga, Senior Manager of



Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences. Throughout the past decade, Vevo's ATW list has included countless now-global superstars in a wide range of genres - from Sam Smith's performances for ATW's debut in 2014, to



Vevo's ATW set has grown and evolved right along with alumni careers, having started in 2014 being filmed in Vevo's UK office, to eventually being filmed on the DSCVR program stage. Last year, Vevo launched a brand new set dedicated to Artists to Watch, complete with all new ways for artists to sonically express themselves with custom lighting options and visually striking elements like new entry points, archways, windows and corridors.

"For the past decade, we've had the privilege of watching the alumni of this program go from talented emerging artists to global superstars." said JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, "From

"This list is a true passion project for all of Vevo, powered by our in-house team of music lovers who are committed to finding the next big act to shine a spotlight on. With the help of our vast distribution network, marketing and promotional efforts, and top-tier production team, we have the ability to assist these artists in their journey to the top. We consider ourselves so lucky to be even a small part of these exceptional artists careers, and are so excited to see the superstars these next ten years bring!"



Bronx bred rap phenomenon ScarLip gained traction in the



From growing up in the system to enduring the loss of her mother at 12 and going viral on Instagram through a collection of singles and spoken word poetry, ScarLip's life is full of ups and downs that she plans to detail in the release of her debut Scars & Stripes. Discovered by Swizz Beatz, the Epic Records signee is ready to take over rap, with cosigns ranging from legends like New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bronx-bred rap phenomenon ScarLip releases live performances of 'No Statements' and 'Blick' as part of Vevo's 'DSCVR Artists To Watch' 2024 campaign, now in its tenth year.Vevo, the world's leading music video network, is currently showcasing high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2024, featuring two unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo. With a staggering nearly 600 submissions, the current list represents a highly curated selection of global artists whom Vevo has identified as poised to break through to the mainstream.Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR, "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists in the emerging music space, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Apple TV."Mika Sunga, Senior Manager of Music Programming at Vevo, states, "Representing the BX, ScarLip came in and shook the game up. The first time I heard her I knew she was a star. She has a raspy and deep voice that demands attention, big energy, and a crazy life that makes her raps personal and relatable. She became a household name when she dropped, 'This is New York' which got her noticed by legends in hip-hop like Swiss Beatz, Snoop Dogg, and Busta Rhymes to name a few. But this is only the beginning of her journey and we're excited to see what 2024 holds for her next."Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences. Throughout the past decade, Vevo's ATW list has included countless now-global superstars in a wide range of genres - from Sam Smith's performances for ATW's debut in 2014, to Maggie Rogers in 2017, both Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish in 2018, Pop Smoke in 2020 and FLO, GloRilla and Ice Spice in 2023 and beyond - ATW alumni are a long list of musical success stories.Vevo's ATW set has grown and evolved right along with alumni careers, having started in 2014 being filmed in Vevo's UK office, to eventually being filmed on the DSCVR program stage. Last year, Vevo launched a brand new set dedicated to Artists to Watch, complete with all new ways for artists to sonically express themselves with custom lighting options and visually striking elements like new entry points, archways, windows and corridors."For the past decade, we've had the privilege of watching the alumni of this program go from talented emerging artists to global superstars." said JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, "From Billie Eilish to Sam Fender, Ice Spice to Wet Leg, to Feid and beyond, the exceptional amount of diverse talent our past list members have is astounding to say the least. Today, we are thrilled to announce the lineup for 2024."This list is a true passion project for all of Vevo, powered by our in-house team of music lovers who are committed to finding the next big act to shine a spotlight on. With the help of our vast distribution network, marketing and promotional efforts, and top-tier production team, we have the ability to assist these artists in their journey to the top. We consider ourselves so lucky to be even a small part of these exceptional artists careers, and are so excited to see the superstars these next ten years bring!"Bronx bred rap phenomenon ScarLip gained traction in the Spring of 2023 with the release of her menacing New York anthem "This Is New York." The song has continued to grow, cracking the two million mark on YouTube for the music video and nearing half a million streams on Spotify alone. The song has also received critical acclaim most notably being featured on Billboard's 2023 Best Songs of 2023 So Far: Staff Picks. However, ScarLip's success story is a long time coming.From growing up in the system to enduring the loss of her mother at 12 and going viral on Instagram through a collection of singles and spoken word poetry, ScarLip's life is full of ups and downs that she plans to detail in the release of her debut Scars & Stripes. Discovered by Swizz Beatz, the Epic Records signee is ready to take over rap, with cosigns ranging from legends like Busta Rhymes to superstars like Cardi B. The sky is the limit for ScarLip, and she's just getting started.



