Leon Releases 'Dirt' Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically acclaimed singer and songwriter LÉON releases official music video for her latest single "Dirt." Premiering today on PAPER, the Natalie Sakstrup directed visual amplifies the colorful and free feeling of the song.The follow up to "Pretty Boy" and the second track she's released since her 2022 album Circles, "Dirt" marks a new chapter of music for the singer. The track explores elements of pop production that are new and fresh, while still encapsulating the authentic songwriting that LÉON is known for."It's honestly the song I've been most excited to release in a while," LÉON speaks on "Dirt." "It felt like a breath of fresh air to write this one. It's slightly different from what I've done in the past and it was so fun to tap into a world that feels so colorful and free to me. In many ways, it represents where my head has been the past year, which I think is one of the reasons I love it so much. "Dirt" is all about desire and leaning into what you really want. I was at a place where I felt a bit stuck, and I was searching for something different, so I really leaned into that for this song."Co-written with her friend and collaborator Henrik Nicholson, "Dirt" also marks the second single LÉON has released completely independent under her own label, LÉON Recordings. "I just really can't wait for people to hear it," LÉON explains. "I hope people dance to it, put it on while they are driving in their cars - I just can't wait to see how people feel about it (and the upcoming music video!)"The critically acclaimed Swedish artist, who has been a powerhouse in the indie world since her debut self-titled album in 2019, has earned a cult-following since releasing her debut single in 2015. LÉON has consistently delivered with every release, demonstrating her knack for crafting emotive, tender, and unforgettable pop songs. In addition to making her late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden, she has sold out headline shows worldwide and performed at U.S. festival staples including Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza. Watch the new music video here:



