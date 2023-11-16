Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 16/11/2023

Gavin Magnus Announces The Blurry Eyes Tour

Hot Songs Around The World

Lover
Taylor Swift
203 entries in 15 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
285 entries in 28 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
255 entries in 12 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
178 entries in 22 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
200 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
172 entries in 25 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
320 entries in 20 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
186 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
273 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1776 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
389 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
949 entries in 23 charts
Gavin Magnus Announces The Blurry Eyes Tour
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative singer, rapper and viral content creator Gavin Magnus has announced The BLURRY EYES Tour in celebration of the release of his debut EP, "BLURRY EYES" out now via Big Noise.

The bicoastal engagement kicks off on February 13 at The Venice West in Los Angeles and wraps in New York City on February 19 at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right.
Tickets go on sale today at 10am local time: https://linktr.ee/gavinmagnus

Born and raised in New York, this will be the first time the 16 year old will be performing his new hits for a live audience, bringing his Los Angeles based passion and enthusiasm across the nation.

The BLURRY EYES Tour Dates:
February 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Venice West | Tickets
February 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right | Tickets

Produced by alternative rock extraordinaire John Feldmann (Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, Good Charlotte +) and K - T H R A $ H, (Gwen Stefani, Machine Gun Kelly +) "BLURRY EYES" serves as a testament to Gavin's lyrical and musical ability, capturing the essence of his evolving artistry.

Pulling from his own experiences, the young star perfectly encapsulates the emotional rollercoaster of growing up in a relatable, honest light while following his genre blending, heartfelt journey as he candidly explores the highs and lows of adolescent relationships. Somewhere between heaven and hell, the EP showcases how love can be just as sour as it can be sweet, and how the most toxic relationships can be the most intoxicating.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0102870 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0055069923400879 secs