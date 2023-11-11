Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 16/11/2023

The Beatles Reign Supreme On Airplay World Official Top 100 With "Now And Then"

Hot Songs Around The World

Lover
Taylor Swift
203 entries in 15 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
285 entries in 28 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
255 entries in 12 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
178 entries in 22 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
200 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
172 entries in 25 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
320 entries in 20 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
186 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
273 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1776 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
389 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
949 entries in 23 charts
The Beatles Reign Supreme On Airplay World Official Top 100 With "Now And Then"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the latest Airplay World Official Top 100 chart, dated November 11, 2023, the legendary Beatles have once again proven their timeless appeal, securing the number one spot with their hit "Now And Then." This achievement underscores the enduring legacy of the iconic band in the music industry.

The chart, which compiles the most popular singles on the radio from a worldwide sample of 2,650 Top 40 Radio Playlist Charts, has witnessed some significant movements and new entries this week. Following closely behind the Beatles, Taylor Swift's "Is It Over Now" holds the second position, showcasing her consistent popularity across global charts.

Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red," a former number one, remains a strong contender in the top five, indicating her continued influence in the music scene. The collaboration between Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything," has also made a notable impact, securing a spot in the top five.


Mitski's "My Love Mine All Mine" has seen a rise, now sitting comfortably in the top five, reflecting her growing international acclaim. Other notable entries include Tate McRae's "Greedy" and Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer," both of which have shown remarkable staying power on the charts.

New entries have spiced up the chart dynamics, with Taylor Swift's "Say Don't Go" making a debut in the top 15. This entry is a testament to Swift's ability to continually engage her fanbase with fresh music. Another new entry by Swift, "Suburban Legends," has also caught the attention of listeners worldwide.

The chart also sees the return of some familiar tracks, with Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" re-entering, demonstrating the lasting appeal of her music. Other artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Morgan Wallen, and Bad Bunny continue to maintain their presence in the chart, showcasing the diverse musical tastes of the global audience.

This week's chart not only highlights the current trends in global music but also reflects the evolving landscape of the industry, where legendary bands like the Beatles coexist with contemporary artists, creating a rich and varied musical tapestry.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0090020 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0042281150817871 secs