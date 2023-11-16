Olivia Rodrigo Likely To Follow Billie Eilishs' Footsteps And Win Triple J's Hottest 100 Countdown

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Californian actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo is in the hot seat to win the youth of Australia's favorite musical achievement, the number one spot on the triple J Hottest 100 countdown.

Betting sites across the country that offer triple J Hottest 100 odds have Olivia as the equal favorite, at 3.00 to win - with Doja Cat also paying 3.00 to come out on top.

The High School Musical star has previously finished high in the Australian countdown, back in 2021 when she finished in 4th place with "Good 4 U". Her other track "Drivers License" finished 13th in the same year, despite achieving slightly more commercial success on the latter.

Close friend, and somewhat mentor, Billie Eilish won the triple J Hottest 100 countdown back in 2019 with her song "Bad Guy", and was the last US artist to do so. Both songs also spent some time at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, in their respective years of release (triple J Hottest 100 is for songs released that year only).

Rodrigo is a few years younger than Billie, and has been receiving widespread and commercial success, a few years behind Billie. It is only fitting that she will follow Billie's footsteps again and win the triple J Hottest 100 - and be the favorite artist of the year for young Aussies.

The triple J countdown is on 28th January 2023. Afterwards, Olivia will be looking at following Billie's footsteps yet again, but this time with the Grammy's. Rodrigo is nominated for six Grammys, with her song "vampire" being nominated for Song of the Year, and the song's album "Guts", is nominated for Album of the Year.

Billie Eilish won these back in 2020, with "Bad Guy" winning Song of the Year, and the song's album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", winning Album of the Year.