Taigenz Releases Visuals For His Latest Single 'Knock My Door'

open.spotify.com/artist/1vjT5eHQCdcfHhhiwmFBSk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montreal-based Hip-Hop artist Taigenz releases visuals for his latest afro-beat fusion single 'Knock My Door'.Combining melodic xylophone riffs, Taigenz's infectious vocals, and danceable afrobeat-infused grooves, 'Knock My Door' tells the story of a night of temptation. Marion Brunelle's silky vocals shine in the chorus as she sings about the allure of hidden romance, "If you knock my door / You ain't going home." Crafted alongside Latino producer Nueva Vista, the track further demonstrates Taigenz's ability not to be bound or defined by any genre, seamlessly blending diverse musical influences.Taigenz elaborates, "The song is about going somewhere to look for a bit of trouble with someone you're not supposed to be with. It's the first single off my upcoming project where I fully represent the bridge that connects my African roots to my North American upbringing."Taigenz, a Montreal-based hip-hop artist, captures the essence of multicultural dynamism through his music. With roots tracing back to Cameroon, his artistry is a vibrant amalgamation of diverse influences ranging from Trap to R&B and Afro-beat. The young artist's vocal tone has been likened to 50 Cent, while his lyricism and visuals draw comparisons to Wale and Burna Boy. In 2019, Taigenz made a significant impact with his album 'Life Ain't Free,' which was distributed through Slammin Media/Believe Distribution Services. The album's standout tracks, such as 'Lemme Ball' and 'Speak The Truth,' have accumulated over 100,000 streams from diverse international markets, including Brazil, Turkey, and Spain.Taigenz is not just a recording artist; he's a comprehensive performer. Since the onset of the pandemic, he has remained consistently engaged with his fanbase through virtual performances, skits, and live streams. His work has been recognized, notably winning 'Best Infused Hip-Hop Song' at the Indie Grind Music Awards for his 2021 standalone single 'Foolish Money.' As of 2023, his latest endeavour was the Deluxe Version of his EP Life A Life. With the lead single 'Pas Idée' already enjoying heavy rotation on SiriusXM, Taigenz is setting new standards in the hip-hop genre. For fans who appreciate the complexities and nuances in life and music, Taigenz offers not just tracks but life anthems.www.taigenz.comfacebook.com/taigenztwitter.com/taigenzinstagram.com/taigenzopen.spotify.com/artist/1vjT5eHQCdcfHhhiwmFBSk



