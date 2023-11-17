Jessie Wagner Releases New Single "Are You Scared" (Ft. Scott Martin)





https://twitter.com/jessie_wagner New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jessie Wagner is an in-demand touring vocalist who has shared stages with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Chic, Duran Duran, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul) and is the frontwoman for NYC rock/soul band Army of the Underdog. She released her critically acclaimed debut solo album 'Shoes Droppin' in 2020.What Others Have Said About Jessie Wagner:"Ranging from the gritty power of Etta James and Aretha Franklin to the gentle sentimentality of Roberta Flack and Barbara Lewis, Jessie Wagner captures the energy of Stax and the sophistication of Motown.. a stunning debut that celebrates the past and heralds a promising future for Soul music." - The Alternate Root Magazine" It vibes with a slick, cool aura, every track outdone by the proceeding one. It is killer without filler, oozing with the confidence..."- Big Takeover"...could be the cure for the bleakness that is 2020. At the very least, we've got a fun soundtrack."- American Songwriter"Vocalist Jessie Wagner can make any music soar"- Top40-Charts"With its charming acoustic rhythms and drums, this beautifully written song simultaneously seems like an apology/non-apology to those you care about while dealing with relationship growth."- Folknrock"Coolest Song In The World!"- Underground Garage"One Of The Best Musical Surprises Of 2020"- Phil's Picks"Jessie Wagner's vocals have heightened the music of artists like Lenny Kravitz, Chic, Duran Duran and others. On Wagner's new album, "Shoes Droppin," her vocal talents once again have a chance to truly soar."- GoldmineIt's been a long journey to center stage for Jessie Wagner. Having gained her greatest exposure to date by singing songs everyone knows the words to, on some of the world's biggest stages, it's only now, through sharing her own triumphs and pain, that the spotlight is shining directly on her at last.After logging thousands of miles as an in-demand vocalist on tour with Lenny Kravitz, Chic, Duran Duran, Kid Rock and most recently Little Steven and The Disciples Of Soul, Jessie Wagner revealed a very personal collection of songs with 'Shoes Droppin' her 2020 debut solo album for Wicked Cool Records.Displaying an impressive range encompassing bluesy R&B, neo-soul, acoustic balladry and rock a la John Mayer's more confessional side, Shoes maintained a unified sound rooted in '60s and '70s style production. The songs traced times of darkness and redemption for the Norfolk, Virginia native, now based in New York City, who also fronts the rock/soul band Army of the Underdog.Recorded during downtime from the Little Steven world tour, 'Shoes Droppin'' was produced by drummer Dave Diamond (Bob Weir, Derek Trucks) with engineer Chris Laybourne, and featured co-writes with seasoned soul guitarist Sherrod Barnes (Beyoncé, Angie Stone, Ashanti, Whitney Houston, Roberta Flack and Queen Latifah).Wagner will release her sophomore solo effort in 2024.www.jessiewagnerofficial.comwww.facebook.com/jessie.wagner.568www.instagram.com/jessie_wagnerhttps://twitter.com/jessie_wagner



