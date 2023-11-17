Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 17/11/2023

Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' Dominates US Charts for November 18, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
287 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
203 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
256 entries in 12 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
179 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
174 entries in 25 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
321 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
201 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
186 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
274 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1776 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
390 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
951 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the leaves fall and the air chills, the US music scene continues to heat up with Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' reigning supreme at the top of the charts for the week of November 18, 2023. This week's Top 40 chart, compiled by Top40-charts.com, showcases a dynamic mix of genres and artists, reflecting the diverse tastes of American listeners.

Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' holds the number one spot, marking a significant achievement in her already illustrious career. The song's catchy melody and relatable lyrics have resonated with fans across the country, making it a staple on radio stations and streaming playlists.

Following closely is Doja Cat's 'Paint The Town Red', which has been a strong contender on the chart, currently sitting at number two. Doja Cat's unique blend of pop and hip-hop elements has made this track a favorite among a wide range of audiences.

Another notable entry from Taylor Swift, 'Is It Over Now', occupies the third position. Swift's ability to consistently produce chart-topping hits is evident, as she manages to capture the hearts of listeners with her storytelling and musical prowess.


SZA's 'Snooze' at number four and the new entry 'Standing Next To You' by Jung Kook at number five, add to the chart's diversity. SZA soulful voice and introspective lyrics in 'Snooze' contrast beautifully with Jung Kook's fresh and upbeat 'Standing Next To You', showcasing the range of talent in the current music landscape.

Other significant movements on the chart include Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves 'I Remember Everything' holding a strong position at number six, and the Beatles making a surprising entry with 'Now And Then' at number seven. This new Beatles track has sparked excitement among fans of all ages, proving the timeless appeal of their music.

Luke Combs 'Fast Car' and Tate McRae 'Greedy' also make notable appearances, demonstrating the ongoing popularity of country and pop genres. Additionally, Tyla's 'Water' rounds out the top ten, highlighting the emergence of new artists on the music scene.

This week's chart is not just about the top spots. It also features a mix of returning favorites and exciting new entries. Doja Cat's 'Agora Hills' re-enters the chart, while Megan Thee Stallion's 'Cobra' debuts, adding to the chart's dynamic nature.

In summary, the US Top 40 for November 18, 2023, is a testament to the ever-evolving and diverse nature of the American music scene. With Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' leading the way, the chart is a vibrant mix of genres and artists, each bringing their unique flavor to the musical landscape. As we move towards the end of the year, it's clear that the US charts will continue to surprise and delight music fans across the nation.






