News
Pop / Rock 19/11/2023

Hot Songs Of The Week 46/2023: Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Continues To Charm The World With Over 200 Chart Entries

Hot Songs Around The World

Fast Car
Luke Combs
258 entries in 12 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
291 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
203 entries in 15 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
183 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
179 entries in 25 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
324 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
206 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
186 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
276 entries in 23 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1254 entries in 35 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1776 entries in 33 charts
Calm Down
Rema
951 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
392 entries in 27 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the dynamic world of music, certain songs create waves that resonate across continents, and Taylor Swift's 'Lover' is one such phenomenon. With over 203 entries in 15 different charts, this romantic ballad has proven its enduring appeal, capturing hearts worldwide.

But Swift isn't the only artist making headlines. Luke Combs' 'Fast Car', a track that blends heartfelt lyrics with a catchy tune, has made an impressive 258 entries in 12 charts. This song's universal appeal is evident in its widespread popularity.

Doja Cat, known for her unique style and bold musical choices, continues to climb the charts with 'Paint The Town Red'. This song, with its 291 entries in 28 charts, showcases Doja Cat's versatility and ability to connect with a diverse audience.

Emerging artist Kenya Grace has made a significant impact with her song 'Strangers', gathering 183 entries in 22 charts. Her soulful voice and relatable lyrics have resonated with listeners, marking her as an artist to watch.


Tate McRae's 'Greedy', a song that combines emotional depth with a modern pop sound, has also been making waves, with 179 entries in 25 charts. McRae's talent for storytelling through music is evident in this track's success.

Other notable mentions include Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe's 'Prada', Stephen Sanchez's 'Until I Found You', Olivia Rodrigo's 'Vampire', Pharrell Williams' 'Happy', The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights', Rema's 'Calm Down', and Dua Lipa's 'Dance The Night'. Each of these songs has carved its niche in the music industry, showcasing the diverse tastes of global audiences.

From Taylor Swift's romantic melodies to Doja Cat's bold beats, the music scene continues to evolve, offering something for everyone. As these artists redefine genres and break boundaries, their songs not only climb the charts but also become the soundtrack of our lives.






