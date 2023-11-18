Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
German Top 40 For November 18th, 2023: Kontra K & Santos Lead With "Die Sonne"

Hot Songs Around The World

Strangers
Kenya Grace
198 entries in 24 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
197 entries in 26 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
265 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
205 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
187 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
305 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
334 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
219 entries in 19 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
284 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1777 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1255 entries in 35 charts
Calm Down
Rema
954 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
401 entries in 27 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The German Top 40 chart for November 18, 2023, showcases a dynamic mix of new entries, steady climbers, and enduring hits, with Kontra K & Santos' "Die Sonne" taking the coveted number one spot in its debut week. This chart, a reflection of Germany's diverse musical tastes, offers a fascinating glimpse into the current trends and preferences in the country's music scene.

Kontra K & Santos' "Die Sonne" makes a striking entry at the top, signaling a strong resonance with the audience. Following closely, Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe's "Prada" holds the second position, demonstrating its lasting appeal after 14 weeks on the chart. Bennett's "Vois Sur Ton Chemin" occupies the third spot, marking its 15th week and showing a consistent performance.

The Beatles make a notable appearance with "Now And Then," a testament to their timeless influence, as the song ranks fifth in its second week. Inigo Quintero's "Si No Estas," another strong contender, has been on the chart for seven weeks and is currently in the sixth position.


New entries add fresh energy to the chart, with Luciano & Morad's "Familia" debuting at number 12 and Dua Lipa's "Houdini" entering at 17. These tracks reflect the evolving musical landscape and the audience's appetite for new sounds.

Seasonal favorites make a comeback, with Wham!'s "Last Christmas" re-entering the chart, a perennial holiday favorite, now in its 95th week overall. Mariah Carey's iconic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" also re-enters, underscoring the enduring popularity of these festive classics.

Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" continues to perform well, currently at number 27, showcasing her broad appeal across international markets. The chart also features a mix of genres and artists, highlighting the diverse musical tastes in Germany.

This week's German Top 40 chart is a vibrant mix of new hits, enduring favorites, and seasonal classics, reflecting the dynamic and ever-changing landscape of music in Germany. With artists like Kontra K & Santos leading the pack, it's clear that the German music scene continues to thrive with a rich variety of sounds and styles.






