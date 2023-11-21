Garth Brooks Adds 18 New Dates In 2024!



https://instagram.com/garthbrooks New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to overwhelming fan demand, Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation have asked Garth Brooks to add 18 new 2024 dates for his Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace."My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level. I couldn't have picked a better place to play or better people to play for," said Garth Brooks.Garth Brooks/Plus ONE gives fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage. No two shows will be the same. With varying instrumentation--whether it be one fiddle, percussion and background vocals, or the whole band--and the occasional special guest, Garth and his audience will share a once-in-a-lifetime experience each and every night.Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. PT for the first nine shows and 12 noon PT for the remaining nine shows.Citi is the official card of Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. PT until Sunday, Nov. 26, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete Citi presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.Past ticket purchasers and Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. PT through Sunday, Nov. 26, at 10 p.m. PT.For a full list of presales and their respective start times, and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas.Garth will return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 29 for the final nine Garth Brooks/Plus ONE shows of 2023, wrapping on December 16.Brooks has also released a boxed set commemorating his Las Vegas Residency. Garth Brooks LIVE LIVE contains a 92-page custom book with live photos and 5 discs filled with over 50 of Brooks' most beloved live recordings, as well as newly released recordings. The set includes the FINAL release of his celebrated Double Live album, with one of three randomly packaged collector's covers--the 25th Anniversary Edition of Central Park, the 25th Anniversary Edition of Croke Park, or the never-before-released 1989 Edition. Garth Brooks LIVE LIVE also contains Triple Live, featuring over 25 tracks from the record-breaking comeback tour and the Stadium Tour, including brand-new, never-released recordings and one of three new, randomly packaged collector's covers from the Stadium Tour. Garth Brooks LIVE LIVE is available through Caesars Entertainment, TalkShopLive, and Amazon Music. Garth Brooks is ready to open his brand new bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. The opening will be celebrated with a Dive Bar concert on Black Friday that will stream exclusively on Amazon. To attend the concert, over three million contest entries were made for just 600 spots.Recently, Garth returned to radio with the SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn. So far, the announced stations include The BIG 615 with Storme Warren, Tailgate Radio with Maria Taylor and The Garth Channel. Garth Brooks recently began a new residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. With 2023 sold out, 2024 dates are already on sale. Last year, Garth Brooks completed the three and a half year long Stadium Tour. It drew an average of more than 95 thousand people in each city it played and was seen by a cumulative audience of nearly three-million people. The tour ended in September when Garth played the fifth sold-out concert at Dublin, Ireland's Croke Park at over 80,000 tickets sold EACH NIGHT.In May 2021, Garth Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. Garth is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor. Brooks is the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for nine albums certified at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. He was awarded Country Touring Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. In March 2020, Garth received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The event aired on PBS. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.https://www.facebook.com/GarthBrookshttps://twitter.com/garthbrookshttps://instagram.com/garthbrooks



