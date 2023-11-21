Swiss Artist MattO Is Back At It Again And Is Better Than Ever In His Newest Single "Let It Out"





Born and raised in Switzerland, spending his life navigating a career as a business lawyer while raising a family in Zurich, MattO is seemingly far from the world of American music. The Swiss are often stereotyped for neutrality, maybe some expect the same from MattO songs of objective droning on the woes and passions of other nations. But MattO also stands extremely intimate to the human experience. And to be frank, he's achieved a degree of intimacy with the American music scene working alongside the likes of Asbury Park legend Jon Leidersdorff (Bruce Springsteen, Lakehouse Music Academy). So, what fans end up with from MattO in his two full-length albums thus far, is the ebullient observational joy of a man living a second life. With adult consciousness, MattO invites fans to awaken their inner child's sensitivity to the absurdity of the world; to face it with raw emotion, to share, to laugh, to bridge divides.

In his new single, "Let It Out", MattO gives voice to a particular reflexive frustration everyone has experienced; over his bright acoustic guitar, the Swiss songbird sings through the journey of compassion fatigue. In times like these, it seems like there's an endless stream of sorrow to absorb. Sometimes people take the role of patient priest at the confessional, holding the container for others—but sometimes they've just got to let their flow flow.

In the music video for "Let It Out", directed by MattO's choice collaborator Marcello Bumbica and listeners are in for another musical treat. MattO's versatile songwriting and friendly voice are joined by Milan based, world-class percussionist Sandro de Bellis and guitarist Luca Meneghello. The trio combines to create a whole new vibe, adding a bit of tenacity and annoyance in response to the constant noise of the world. It's huge props to MattO on this one—being able to write a song approachable to the common listener, but also interpretable by his accomplished peers. Between studio shots, Bumbica layers in clips that put viewers in an atmosphere of transience, of moving through the world and emotions, visually representing the inner and outer journeys people traverse here on earth.




