Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 21/11/2023

Bon Jovi Original Holiday Song "Christmas Isn't Christmas"

Hot Songs Around The World

Strangers
Kenya Grace
198 entries in 24 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
304 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
196 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
333 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
219 entries in 19 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
264 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
204 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
187 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
283 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1777 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1255 entries in 35 charts
Calm Down
Rema
954 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
400 entries in 27 charts
Bon Jovi Original Holiday Song "Christmas Isn't Christmas"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In an early Christmas surprise for fans, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi released a new original holiday song "Christmas Isn't Christmas" on Island Records/Universal Music today. Recorded recently in Nashville, the song can be streamed or downloaded below.

Jon Bon Jovi said of the songwriting and recording: "Christmas Isn't Christmas is a song that I wrote about family. The sentiment that Christmas really isn't Christmas without YOU which can bring up a lot of memories for people. I also liked to turn it around and know that because of you Christmas IS Christmas."

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0090959 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0047202110290527 secs