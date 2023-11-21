The Rolling Stones "Mess It Up (Purple Disco Machine Remix)" Out Now





A dedicated performer and a hit-maker extraordinaire, his influence on the global dance scene will be felt for generations to come. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of The Rolling Stones album Hackney Diamonds which topped the charts in 19 countries globally becoming the biggest selling release of the week around the world the Stones current single "Mess It Up" is given remix treatment from GRAMMY® Award winning artist Purple Disco Machine, out now.German producer Purple Disco Machine has had a resilient rise to becoming one of the most universally appealing artists on the international music scene. The respect he has earned from his peers throughout his career has led him to rack up 2 billion combined streams, to become #2 Best-Selling Beatport Artist of all time and a go-to remixer for some of the top artists in the world. The likes of Dua Lipa, Sir Elton John, Fatboy Slim, Lady Gaga Ariana Grande among many more, have looked to him to input his positive flair for disco in their own work.Most recently, he was awarded the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording for his take on Lizzo's 'It's About Damn Time', a true representation of the significance he has played in propelling disco back into the mainstream.Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's GRAMMY® Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt.So ingrained in his identity, Tino Piontek's artist name Purple Disco Machine is a deliberate homage to his funk hero Prince and the dance flair of Gloria Estefan's Miami Sound Machine. While the sonic identity of Purple Disco Machine grew up in the clubs of East Germany, where his passion for disco and house flourished, he has since evolved to become an all-encompassing radio and streaming king. A suitable title for an artist with over 2 billion streams and multiple European Airplay Chart toppers across his catalogue with hits such as 'Hypnotized', 'Fireworks', 'Dopamine', and 'In The Dark' as well as the latest ‚Substitution' which was not only the most played track at German radio for 9! weeks, but is also awarded with various radio awards across Europe as "best dance song" alongside 150 Mio streams.Beyond the radio, he has proven to be a club favourite among DJs across the world as the #2 best-selling Beatport Artist of all time with dance floor heaters such as "Body Funk", "Dished (Male Stripper)", "Playbox", and "Devil In Me feat Duane Harden & Joe Killing-ton".A Grammy Award winner with a remix of Lizzo's " About Damn Time ", Purple Disco Machine has had huge success with multiple high-profile remixes for the likes of Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Foals, Calvin Harris, Sir Elton John & Britney Spears, Fatboy Slim, Lady Gaga Ariana Grande, Diplo & SIDEPIECE and many more. Proving his passion for the intimacy of the dancefloor the acclaimed producer played more than 160 shows in 2022/23 across Europe, the United States, and South America, with festival appearances at Coachella, Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, Ushuaia Ibiza and Dreamland Pride in Central Park New York.A dedicated performer and a hit-maker extraordinaire, his influence on the global dance scene will be felt for generations to come.



