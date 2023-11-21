Punk Legends T.S.O.L. Release Soundtrack To Documentary Film Ignore Heroes





www.DCJamRecords.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The original motion picture soundtrack of the T.S.O.L. documentary IGNORE HEROES is now available digitally and on vinyl via DC-Jam Records and record stores worldwide. The soundtrack is composed by band member Greg Kuehn and includes his piano interpretations of classic T.S.O.L songs, interspersed with spoken word by punk legend and band frontman Jack Grisham.Directed by Grisham, IGNORE HEROES tells the story of the original T.S.O.L. through interviews with the surviving members and those who were there with them in the madness of the early Californian punk rock scene."Jack Grisham is an unconventional artist, and his directorial debut film is an unconventionally structured documentary that tells the fractured fairytale of one of the most violent bands in American history. T.S.O.L. exploded onto the Southern California hardcore punk scene in 1978 from the ashes of the notoriously antisocial Long Beach band Vicious Circle and, over the span of five foundational years, managed to record two EPs and two LPs with Grisham that continue to find new audiences 40 years later. Singer/songwriter Grisham was the handsome and hulking suburban ringmaster who commandeered audiences of thousands and was poised to become something of an accidental death rock revolutionary before dropping out of the scene to pursue synthesizer-oriented music and his own personal demons. Through colorful standup monologues, raw archival footage, animation and interviews with the people who made it all happen, IGNORE HEROES candidly contextualizes the excesses that fueled the inexorable crash and burn of TRUE SOUNDS OF LIBERTY!"Greg Kuehn, originally a classical pianist, shifted to punk in Orange County, joining punk icons T.S.O.L. and producing the acclaimed "Beneath the Shadows" album. He later collaborated with artists like Bob Dylan, The Church, Berlin, and Megan Mullally, and performs occasionally with LA punk band X, stepping in for the late Ray Manzarek of The Doors. His latest EP 'Medicine Man' is out now via DC Jam Records.Upcoming Show:January 6 - Observatory- Santa Ana, CA (with guests 45 Grave, Bad Cop Bad Cop, The Detours, Taken Days The Venomous Pinks and more).Order the vinyl (available in Opaque Orange and Black Splatter colored vinyl/Opaque Green and Blue Splatter colored vinyl): https://dcjamrecordscatalog.bigcartel.com/product/t-s-o-l-ignore-heroes?fbclid=IwAR1MMDVJCvKWaA9r1Gd-Vxg75ZxeeAj7dB3M3G5-25CDqLXM7ophfBt0wA0Stream on DSPs: https://digital-delivery-services.lnk.to/jZPBjzNDEMWatch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tsolignoreheroeswww.instagram.com/tsol_officialwww.facebook.com/TsolOfficialhttps://twitter.com/OfficialTsolwww.DCJamRecords.com



