Hot Songs This Week (18/11): Inigo Quintero Tops The Web Top 100 With 'Si No Estas'





Si No Estas by



Following closely, Now And Then by the



Greedy by





Cruel Summer by



The chart also features notable new entries, such as Jung Kook's 'Standing Next To You' debuting at number 11 and



Other significant movements include Vampire by



In summary, the Top40-Charts.com Web Top 100 as of November 18, 2023, showcases a vibrant mix of established artists and emerging talents, with Inigo Quintero's 'Si No Estas' leading the pack. The chart reflects the ever-changing landscape of the music industry, where diverse genres and artists find their place in the spotlight.

In conclusion, the Top40-Charts.com Web Top 100 chart for November 18, 2023, is a vibrant mix of established artists and exciting new talents. Taylor Swift's " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As of November 18, 2023, the Top40-Charts.com Web Top 100 has witnessed a fascinating blend of musical styles and artists, with Inigo Quintero's 'Si No Estas' claiming the top spot. This chart, reflecting the most popular songs based on web traffic, showcases a dynamic mix of genres and international influences.Si No Estas by Inigo Quintero has shown remarkable staying power, holding the number one position for seven weeks and amassing a total of 98 chart entries. This track's success underscores Quintero's growing influence in the music industry and his ability to resonate with a broad audience.Following closely, Now And Then by the Beatles holds the second spot. Despite being a legendary band with a long history, the Beatles continue to impact modern music charts, proving the timeless appeal of their music. 'Now And Then' has been on the chart for two weeks and has already gathered 26 entries.Greedy by Tate McRae occupies the third position, maintaining a strong presence with eight weeks on the chart and 185 entries. McRae's unique style and emotive lyrics have clearly struck a chord with listeners worldwide.Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift at number four and Prada by Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe at number five also demonstrate the diverse range of music that appeals to today's listeners. 'Cruel Summer' has been a chart mainstay for 31 weeks with 326 entries, while 'Prada' has enjoyed 13 weeks on the chart with 212 entries.The chart also features notable new entries, such as Jung Kook's 'Standing Next To You' debuting at number 11 and Gusttavo Lima & Ana Castela's 'Canudinho' entering at number 12. These new songs indicate a constant evolution in musical tastes and trends.Other significant movements include Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo's, which has climbed from the 37th to the 16th position, and Dua Lipa's 'Dance The Night', which has risen from 26th to 18th. These shifts highlight the dynamic nature of the music industry, where songs can experience resurgence and renewed interest from audiences.In summary, the Top40-Charts.com Web Top 100 as of November 18, 2023, showcases a vibrant mix of established artists and emerging talents, with Inigo Quintero's 'Si No Estas' leading the pack. The chart reflects the ever-changing landscape of the music industry, where diverse genres and artists find their place in the spotlight.In conclusion, the Top40-Charts.com Web Top 100 chart for November 18, 2023, is a vibrant mix of established artists and exciting new talents. Taylor Swift's " Cruel Summer " leads the pack, but the chart overall highlights the dynamic and diverse nature of the current music scene. With new entries and significant movers, the chart continues to be a barometer for what's hot in the world of music.



