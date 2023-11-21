Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 21/11/2023

Taylor Swift Dominates The World Singles Official Top 100 With 7 Entries

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
304 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
196 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
333 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
219 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
198 entries in 24 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
264 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
204 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
187 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
283 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1777 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1255 entries in 35 charts
Calm Down
Rema
954 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
400 entries in 27 charts
Taylor Swift Dominates The World Singles Official Top 100 With 7 Entries
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The World Singles Official Top 100 chart, dated November 18, 2023, presents a fascinating snapshot of the global music scene, showcasing a diverse range of artists and genres that have captivated audiences worldwide. This week, Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" reigns supreme at the number one spot, marking a significant achievement in her illustrious career.

Swift's dominance in the chart is further evidenced by her multiple entries, including "Is It Over Now" and "Now That We Don't Talk," both of which have shown impressive chart performance. Her continued popularity underscores her ability to resonate with a broad audience, blending emotive storytelling with catchy melodies.

The chart also highlights the rise of new talents and the enduring appeal of established artists. Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe's "Prada" holds the second position, demonstrating the growing influence of collaborative works in the music industry. The Beatles, a band that needs no introduction, finds its latest release "Now And Then" in the third spot, proving the timeless appeal of their music.



Tate McRae's "Greedy" and Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" round out the top five, each bringing unique styles and sounds to the forefront. McRae's emotional depth and Doja Cat's vibrant energy offer contrasting yet equally compelling musical experiences.

Among the notable new entries, Dua Lipa's "Houdini" debuts at number 12, showcasing her continued evolution as a pop icon. Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" makes a significant leap to number 14, reflecting the growing appetite for folk-infused pop music.

The chart also sees the return of seasonal favorites, with Wham!'s "Last Christmas" and Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" re-entering, signaling the onset of the festive season.

In summary, the World Singles Official Top 100 chart for November 18, 2023, is a testament to the dynamic and ever-changing landscape of the music industry. It highlights the enduring legacy of icons like Taylor Swift and The Beatles, the emergence of new talents, and the diverse musical tastes of the global audience. As the year draws to a close, this chart offers a glimpse into the songs that have defined the year and hints at the trends that may shape the future of music.






