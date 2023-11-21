|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Taylor Swift Dominates The World Singles Official Top 100 With 7 Entries
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
304 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
196 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
333 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
219 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
198 entries in 24 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
264 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
204 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
187 entries in 16 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
283 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1777 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1255 entries in 35 charts
Calm Down
Rema
954 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
400 entries in 27 charts
Most read news of the week
ATO Records' Brigitte Calls Me Baby Announce Debut 2024 US Headlining Tour With Stops In Brooklyn, D.C., Nashville & More
From Kingston Trio To Ariana Grande: A Decades-spanning Retrospective Of November 17th's US #1 Singles
Vocal Supergroup Saje Shares Animated Video For Their Grammy-Nominated Rendition Of "In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning" Ft. Jacob Collier