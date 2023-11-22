Travis Scott's 'I Know ?' Hits No 1 On Rhythmic Airplay Chart





Packed houses should come as no surprise - UTOPIA is drawing near to 3 billion total streams, good for 2023's biggest selling rap album.



UTOPIA - CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 2023 DATES:

Tue Nov 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - SOLD-OUT

Mon Nov 27 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center - SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 01 - Atlanta, GA -

Sat Dec 02 - Atlanta, GA -

Mon Dec 04 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone

Wed Dec 06 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank

Fri Dec 08 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints

Sun Dec 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - SOLD-OUT

Tue Dec 12 - Detroit, MI - Caesars

Fri Dec 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center - SOLD-OUT

Mon Dec 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center - SOLD-OUT

Tue Dec 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center - SOLD-OUT

Thu Dec 21 - New York City, NY - Madison

Sat Dec 23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - SOLD-OUT

Tue Dec 26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 29 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank



UTOPIA - CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 2024 DATES:

Tue Jan 03 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center - NEW SHOW

Sat Jan 06 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank

Tue Jan 09 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre - NEW SHOW

Thu Jan 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - RESCHEDULED SHOW

Sun Jan 14 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center - NEW SHOW

Wed Jan 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum - NEW SHOW

Sat Jan 20 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel

Mon Jan 22 - Chicago, IL - United Center - NEW SHOW

Wed Jan 24 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center - NEW SHOW

Sun Jan 28 - Miami, FL- Kaseya Center - RESCHEDULED SHOW

Wed Jan 31 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center - NEW SHOW



Giving back, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Travis Scott hits another milestone in what's been a dominant 2023 for the Houston superstar, securing back-to-back chart-toppers on the Mediabase Rhythmic Radio Airplay chart with the ascent of "I Know ?" to the #1 spot this week.Just last week "Meltdown," the Drake-featured standout from Travis's UTOPIA album, held the number one spot. As La Flame eases back into the spotlight, he maintains his position as one of Hip Hop's most reliable and consistent hitmakers.Last week, " Meltdown " enjoyed its first week at #1, a fitting mark for one of the signature records off UTOPIA, Scott's fourth studio album. It represents a sequel to the pair's previous hit record, "SICKO MODE," which set the world ablaze and broke streaming records in 2018. This week, "I Know ?" takes its turn at #1, giving Scott back-to-back #1 hits. The song, co-produced by Scott himself, is a more subdued record than the song it supplants atop the Rhythmic chart—a testament to Scott's range and momentum as the UTOPIA campaign continues.It's been a blistering November for Travis Scott. He received his 10th career GRAMMY nomination when nominees were announced earlier this month, for "Best Rap Album" (UTOPIA). This month, Scott also added new 2024 dates for his sold-out UTOPIA: Circus Maximus Tour, which saw the superstar become the first Hip Hop act to headline and sell-out Los Angeles's landmark Sofi Stadium.Packed houses should come as no surprise - UTOPIA is drawing near to 3 billion total streams, good for 2023's biggest selling rap album.To commemorate the banner year Travis Scott has enjoyed, GQ has named him a 2023 Man of the Year, where the Scott opens up about his 'reemergence' and the year that has reaffirmed him as a global superstar.To quote Scott's famous rally cry: La Flame fans have been eating.UTOPIA - CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 2023 DATES:Tue Nov 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - SOLD-OUTWed Nov 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - SOLD-OUTMon Nov 27 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center - SOLD-OUTFri Dec 01 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena - SOLD-OUTSat Dec 02 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena - RESCHEDULED SHOWMon Dec 04 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - SOLD-OUTWed Dec 06 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena - SOLD-OUTFri Dec 08 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - SOLD-OUTSun Dec 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - SOLD-OUTTue Dec 12 - Detroit, MI - Little Arena - SOLD-OUTFri Dec 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center - SOLD-OUTMon Dec 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center - SOLD-OUTTue Dec 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center - SOLD-OUTThu Dec 21 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden - SOLD-OUTSat Dec 23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - SOLD-OUTTue Dec 26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - SOLD-OUTFri Dec 29 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - SOLD-OUTUTOPIA - CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 2024 DATES:Tue Jan 03 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center - NEW SHOWSat Jan 06 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - RESCHEDULED SHOWTue Jan 09 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre - NEW SHOWThu Jan 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - RESCHEDULED SHOWSun Jan 14 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center - NEW SHOWWed Jan 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum - NEW SHOWSat Jan 20 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - NEW SHOWMon Jan 22 - Chicago, IL - United Center - NEW SHOWWed Jan 24 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center - NEW SHOWSun Jan 28 - Miami, FL- Kaseya Center - RESCHEDULED SHOWWed Jan 31 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center - NEW SHOWThe future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.



