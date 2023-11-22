Jacob Collier Releases "Witness Me" Featuring Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, Kirk Franklin And Choir Of 5,000 Voices





A central pillar to Djesse Vol. 4 is Collier's inimitable celebration of the human voice. Across hundreds of shows on his World Tours in the last two years, Collier has led "Audience Choirs," conducting countless fans singing together in harmony. He's captured these powerful moments and incorporated hundreds of thousands of audience members into the songs of Djesse Vol. 4. "Witness Me" features 5,000+ of these fans singing together, which bolster the magic of Kirk

"The song began its journey back in 2021, when Shawn and I got together to throw some paint in Malibu. We bonded over our love of gospel music, joyous communal gatherings and creating music for more than ourselves. I worked on that song seed over the coming months, and travelled to Arlington, Texas (chez Franklin) to work with Kirk and his unbelievable singers for a day. That session transformed the demo into a fully-fledged song, which I then sent to Stormzy to do his inimitable magic with.

This song means a great deal to me, and its creation has brought me a lot of hope and warmth over the two years of its gestation. In a time where there are countless divisive forces around the world, my hope is that this song can act as a reminder of the power people hold to come together and really see each other, carry each other and bear witness to life in all its colours."



Says Mendes: "So happy to share this song with everyone. Jacob,



"Witness Me" debuted today as a Hottest Record on BBC



Collier is now a 12-time GRAMMY nominee, with another nomination just announced for the 66th GRAMMY Awards, this time for Best Arrangement, Instruments, and Vocals, for "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning" in collaboration with the acapella vocal group 'saje.' The Djesse album series has earned Collier three GRAMMY Awards and six nominations to date. He is the first British act in history to win a GRAMMY for each of his first four albums.



Thus far, Djesse Volumes 1-3 has included 37 songs, welcoming an unprecedented, staggering list of nearly 25 featured artists from every corner of the music industry, besides a plethora of choirs, orchestras and more into Collier's singular world. The list of special guests includes an extraordinarily diverse range of talents, from Ty Dolla $ign, T-Pain,



Crafted in the famed studio in his childhood London family home, and various corners of the globe to boot, Djesse has explored and expanded Collier's wildest creative dreams, and Vol. 4 brings the series to a most dramatic and thrilling conclusion. While his music is proudly unclassifiable, Collier enters a distinct sonic universe with each volume. With Vol. 4, the saga ends at the incandescent light of dawn, alchemizing a full spectrum of emotion into a massive, joyous moment of awakening and human potential.



In the last twelve months alone, videos of his Audience Choirs have garnered hundreds of millions of views. Collier was the first-ever male to be featured as a Vogue Darling, and appeared on the July cover of Rolling Stone UK. He co-wrote and performed on seven tracks of Stormzy's This Is What I Mean. He has also collaborated extensively with



Jacob Collier - 2024 Tour Produced By Live Nation:

4/22 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum^

4/23 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell^

4/24 - Boston, MA - MGM at Fenway^

4/26 - New York, NY -

4/29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met^

5/1 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem^

5/3 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amp^

5/4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy^

5/6 - St. Petersburg, FL - Duke

5/7 - Miami, FL - Fillmore^

5/9 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore^

5/11 - Houston, TX - 713

5/12 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater^

5/13 - Irving, TX - Toyota

5/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre^

5/18 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union OAT^

5/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre^

5/23 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^

5/25 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium^

5/26 - Seattle, WA - Paramount^

5/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex#

5/29 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

5/31 - Kansas City, MO - Kansas City

6/1 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis

6/2 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House#

6/4 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady

6/5 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre#

6/6 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore#

6/9 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom#

6/10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory#

6/12 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion#*

^w/ Kimbra

#w/ Emily King

