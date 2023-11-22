Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 22/11/2023

Jack Harlow Conquers Airplay With 'Lovin On Me' As The #1 Hit On The Airplay World Official Top 100

Jack Harlow Conquers Airplay With 'Lovin On Me' As The #1 Hit On The Airplay World Official Top 100
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Airplay World Official Top 100, a globally recognized chart compiled from a worldwide sample of 2650 Top 40 Radio Playlist Charts, has unveiled its latest rankings for the week of November 18, 2023. This week's chart sees a dynamic shift in the musical landscape, with Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" taking the top spot, marking a significant achievement for the artist.

Jack Harlow's rise to the number one position with "Lovin On Me" is a testament to the song's widespread appeal and radio dominance. This new entry at the top signifies a change in listener preferences and showcases Harlow's growing influence in the music industry.

Following closely, Dua Lipa's "Houdini" debuts at number two, demonstrating her consistent ability to produce chart-topping hits. This new entry adds to her impressive repertoire and signifies her ongoing relevance in the pop music scene.

Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" holds strong at number three, reflecting its enduring popularity. The song's longevity on the chart is a clear indication of Swift's deep-rooted fan base and her skill in creating lasting hits.


The Beatles make a surprising entry with "Now And Then" at number four. This posthumous release resonates with both old and new fans, bridging generations and reaffirming the timeless appeal of The Beatles' music.

Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" rounds out the top five, maintaining her position as a dominant force in the music industry. Her ability to stay at the top of the charts highlights her unique style and the strong connection she has with her audience.

Other notable movements on the chart include Inigo Quintero's "Si No Estas" at number six and Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe's "Prada" at number seven, both maintaining strong positions and showcasing the diversity of music that resonates with listeners worldwide.

Tate McRae's "Greedy" at number eight and Taylor Swift's "Is It Over Now" at number nine continue to draw attention, indicating their ongoing popularity and the diverse tastes of the global music audience.

Kenya Grace's "Strangers" at number ten closes the top ten, marking her as an artist to watch in the coming weeks.

This week's chart not only highlights the dynamic shifts in the music industry but also underscores the diverse range of artists and genres that continue to captivate audiences globally. The Airplay World Official Top 100 chart for November 18, 2023, is a reflection of the ever-evolving musical tastes and trends that define the current global music scene.






