Girls Aloud Return To Celebrate Their 21st Anniversary Huge Arena Tour For 2024



To celebrate this milestone with all of their fans,



The hugely anticipated shows will feature all of the band's historic pop hits including No.1 songs 'Sound Of The Underground', 'The Promise' and 'I'll Stand By You', alongside cast-iron classics such as 'Love Machine', 'Call The Shots', Biology', 'Something New' and 'The Show'.



Cheryl says: "We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud's 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when



Nadine: "Girls Aloud are a band that made such a huge impact on people's lives. We grew up with the band, but so did so many other people. So for us not to do something again feels like such a shame and a waste. We want to have that moment with fans where we can all enjoy it together."



Kimberley: "Over the last year, we've felt this outpouring of love - obviously towards Sarah, but actually towards all of us as a group. And I guess it's ignited something in all of us again. It feels like something has changed and it does feel like the right time to celebrate



Nicola: "I think what's really encouraging is that whenever people ask us about reuniting it's not, "Would you guys ever do it?" but "When are you guys gonna do it?" To know we still have that love from our fans and people who watched us grow up gives us the confidence to do the tour. It will be massive celebration of everything we've done up to this point. We want people to leave being like, "Wow, I've just had one of the best nights of my life."

Tickets will go on pre-sale on Wednesday 29th November at 9am, with the general on sale Friday 1st December at 9am, all via girlsaloud.com.



'The

Sat 18 May - 3Arena Dublin

Mon 20 May - SSE

Thurs 23 May - Manchester AO Arena

Fri 24 May - Manchester AO Arena

Mon 27 May - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Fri 31 May - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 1 Jun - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tues 4 Jun - Aberdeen P&J Live

Sat 8 Jun - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Weds 12 Jun - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 15 Jun - Leeds First Direct Arena

Tues 18 Jun - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sat 22 Jun - London The O2

Sun 23 Jun - London The O2

Sat 29 Jun - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena







The most successful girl group of the noughties,







Between band projects, Cheryl scored five No.1 UK solo singles, served as a judge for several seasons on X Factor and recently starred in the acclaimed West End musical 2:22 A



