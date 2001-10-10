Evanescence Releases 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album Fallen - Out Now!





Fallen holds steady as the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century (ranking just behind Lady Gaga's The Fame and ahead of Coldplay's A Rush of Blood to the Head) and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide.



Also available exclusively via Evanescence.com is the Super



The classic black 2-LP set is available wide, with limited color pressings also available from select retailers including Blue Smoke (via Target), White & Purple Marble (via Barnes & Noble), and Pink &



To celebrate this special anniversary, the band released a Fallen filter on TikTok today enabling fans to make their own album cover using their image in the style of the original, iconic cover art.



In 2003, when the rock charts were dominated by predominantly male nü-metal and post-grunge acts, a young female-fronted band from Arkansas stood out from the crowd, offering something entirely new. They were



Released in the spring of 2003, Fallen resonated deeply with fans, selling more than 141,000 copies in its first week and peaking at No.3 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart, where it spent an astonishing 43 weeks in the Top 10. Within a month, Fallen was certified Platinum by the RIAA, while it was a Top 10 hit in more than ten countries, reaching No.1 in the UK, Canada, Australia, and across Europe. Much of the album's initial success can be attributed to its stratospheric singles, including "Bring Me to Life," which broke the Top 10 in more than 15 countries and topped Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 and Alternative Airplay charts. "



At the 2004 GRAMMYS,



Today, Fallen holds steady as the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century (ranking just behind Lady Gaga's The Fame and ahead of Coldplay's A Rush of Blood to the Head) and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide. In 2022, Fallen received a rare Diamond certification from the RIAA, which recognizes 10 million units in US album sales. As a testament to the album's enduring appeal, the video for "



The 20th Anniversary Edition of Fallen builds upon the original album, adding additional context through rare B-sides ("Breathe No More," "Farther Away," and "



"20 years later, this album has never meant more," writes Lee in her foreword. "Fallen has been the soundtrack to first loves, epic heartbreak, self-realization, wedding days, last goodbyes, friendships, and countless other moments in so many lives…not to mention my own. I am forever humbled and grateful to be a part of it."



Fallen (20th Anniversary

Side A

1. Going Under

2. Bring Me To Life

3. Everybody's Fool

4. My Immortal

5. Haunted

6. Tourniquet



Side B

1. Imaginary

2. Taking Over Me

3. Hello

4. My Last Breath

5. Whisper



Side C

1. My Immortal (Band Version)

2. Breathe No More

3. Farther Away

4. Missing

5. My Immortal (Strings Version)*



Side D

1. Bring Me To Life (Demo / 2002)*

2. Bring Me To Life (AOL Session / April 15, 2003)*

3. Going Under (Live Acoustic / 2003)*

4. Bring Me To Life (Live On Triple M's Garage Session, Australia / June, 2020)*

5. My Immortal (Live At O2 Arena, London, UK / November 14, 2022)*

*Previously-unreleased



Fallen (20th Anniversary

1. Going Under

2. Bring Me To Life

3. Everybody's Fool

4. My Immortal

5. Haunted

6. Tourniquet

7. Imaginary

8. Taking Over Me

9. Hello

10. My Last Breath

11. Whisper

12. My Immortal (Band Version)

13. Breathe No More

14. Farther Away

15. Missing

16. My Immortal (Strings Version)*

17. Bring Me To Life (Demo / 2002)*

18. Bring Me To Life (AOL Session / April 15, 2003)*

19. Going Under (Live Acoustic / 2003)*

20. Bring Me To Life (Live On Triple M's Garage Session, Australia / June, 2020)*

21. My Immortal (Live At O2 Arena, London, UK / November 14, 2022)*

*Previously-unreleased



Cassette Tracklist (from the Fallen 20th Anniversary Super



Side A

1. Imaginary (demo 10.10.01)

2. Whisper (demo 10.10.01)

3. Haunted (demo 10.10.01)

4. Everybody's Fool (final demo 10.03.02)

5. Taking Over Me (demo 11.15.01)

6. Missing (final demo 10.03.02)



Side B

1. Going Under (demo 8.8.02)

2. Tourniquet (demo 7.24.02)

3. My Last Breath (demo 11.15.01)

4. Bring Me To Life (demo 3.18.02)

5. Fallen Voice notes

** all tracks previously unreleased



To date, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Evanescence has just released an expanded edition of Fallen in celebration of the stratospheric debut's 20th anniversary. Out now via Craft Recordings on 2-LP, 2-CD, and digital formats Fallen (20th Anniversary Edition) offers newly remastered audio—including the album's global chart-topping singles "My Immortal," "Going Under," "Everybody's Fool," and the GRAMMY-winning smash hit, " Bring Me To Life "—alongside a trove of bonus material, comprising previously-unreleased demos and live recordings plus a selection of rare B-sides. Alongside reimagined artwork, all physical formats will include previously-unseen photos from the era, plus a handwritten foreword by Lee, who oversaw all aspects of the reissue. Stream/order the full album via all digital portals.Fallen holds steady as the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century (ranking just behind Lady Gaga's The Fame and ahead of Coldplay's A Rush of Blood to the Head) and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide.Also available exclusively via Evanescence.com is the Super Deluxe Box Set, arriving February 23rd, 2024. Housed in a collectible shadow box-style package, this very limited edition includes all of the above-mentioned music as part of a 2-LP set (featuring Black Silver blend vinyl) plus a bonus cassette of previously unreleased demos along with Amy Lee's original voice notes (track list below) that is exclusive to this box set. Adding additional insight into the album is an expansive book that features new track-by-track notes from Lee, while a zoetropic turntable slipmat, featuring Evanescence's classic "e" logo, plus a set of rare photo prints and enamel pin set round out the collection. The box set is limited to 5,000 copies worldwide, 500 copies of which (at random) will include a photo print autographed by Amy Lee.The classic black 2-LP set is available wide, with limited color pressings also available from select retailers including Blue Smoke (via Target), White & Purple Marble (via Barnes & Noble), and Pink & Black Marble (via Indie Retail), while Walmart offers an exclusive Clear Smoke edition of the standard 1-LP album.To celebrate this special anniversary, the band released a Fallen filter on TikTok today enabling fans to make their own album cover using their image in the style of the original, iconic cover art.In 2003, when the rock charts were dominated by predominantly male nü-metal and post-grunge acts, a young female-fronted band from Arkansas stood out from the crowd, offering something entirely new. They were Evanescence - and with their debut album, Fallen, they transformed the rock landscape. Led by frontwoman Amy Lee, Evanescence's cinematic blend of metal and symphonic, piano-driven melodies captured a generation, while Fallen set the band on a path to global superstardom, earning them multiple GRAMMYS®, and becoming one of the highest-selling albums of all time.Released in the spring of 2003, Fallen resonated deeply with fans, selling more than 141,000 copies in its first week and peaking at No.3 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart, where it spent an astonishing 43 weeks in the Top 10. Within a month, Fallen was certified Platinum by the RIAA, while it was a Top 10 hit in more than ten countries, reaching No.1 in the UK, Canada, Australia, and across Europe. Much of the album's initial success can be attributed to its stratospheric singles, including "Bring Me to Life," which broke the Top 10 in more than 15 countries and topped Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 and Alternative Airplay charts. " My Immortal " was a Top 10 hit in over ten countries, including the US, UK, and Australia.At the 2004 GRAMMYS, Evanescence received five nominations, including Album of the Year, Best Rock Album, Best Hard Rock Performance for "Bring Me to Life," and Best New Artist, taking home the latter two. The following year, " My Immortal " received a nod for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.Today, Fallen holds steady as the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century (ranking just behind Lady Gaga's The Fame and ahead of Coldplay's A Rush of Blood to the Head) and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide. In 2022, Fallen received a rare Diamond certification from the RIAA, which recognizes 10 million units in US album sales. As a testament to the album's enduring appeal, the video for " Bring Me To Life " surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched rock videos of all-time while " My Immortal " follows close behind.The 20th Anniversary Edition of Fallen builds upon the original album, adding additional context through rare B-sides ("Breathe No More," "Farther Away," and " Missing ") and six previously unreleased selections. Among them are live renditions of " Bring Me To Life " (including a 2020 acoustic rendition), as well as " My Immortal " and "Going Under," while fans will enjoy a 2022 live recording of " My Immortal " from London's 02 Arena and a 2002 demo of "Bring Me To Life.""20 years later, this album has never meant more," writes Lee in her foreword. "Fallen has been the soundtrack to first loves, epic heartbreak, self-realization, wedding days, last goodbyes, friendships, and countless other moments in so many lives…not to mention my own. I am forever humbled and grateful to be a part of it."Fallen (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Tracklist (Vinyl):Side A1. Going Under2. Bring Me To Life3. Everybody's Fool4. My Immortal5. Haunted6. TourniquetSide B1. Imaginary2. Taking Over Me3. Hello4. My Last Breath5. WhisperSide C1. My Immortal (Band Version)2. Breathe No More3. Farther Away4. Missing5. My Immortal (Strings Version)*Side D1. Bring Me To Life (Demo / 2002)*2. Bring Me To Life (AOL Session / April 15, 2003)*3. Going Under (Live Acoustic / 2003)*4. Bring Me To Life (Live On Triple M's Garage Session, Australia / June, 2020)*5. My Immortal (Live At O2 Arena, London, UK / November 14, 2022)**Previously-unreleasedFallen (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Tracklist (CD/Digital)1. Going Under2. Bring Me To Life3. Everybody's Fool4. My Immortal5. Haunted6. Tourniquet7. Imaginary8. Taking Over Me9. Hello10. My Last Breath11. Whisper12. My Immortal (Band Version)13. Breathe No More14. Farther Away15. Missing16. My Immortal (Strings Version)*17. Bring Me To Life (Demo / 2002)*18. Bring Me To Life (AOL Session / April 15, 2003)*19. Going Under (Live Acoustic / 2003)*20. Bring Me To Life (Live On Triple M's Garage Session, Australia / June, 2020)*21. My Immortal (Live At O2 Arena, London, UK / November 14, 2022)**Previously-unreleasedCassette Tracklist (from the Fallen 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) **Side A1. Imaginary (demo 10.10.01)2. Whisper (demo 10.10.01)3. Haunted (demo 10.10.01)4. Everybody's Fool (final demo 10.03.02)5. Taking Over Me (demo 11.15.01)6. Missing (final demo 10.03.02)Side B1. Going Under (demo 8.8.02)2. Tourniquet (demo 7.24.02)3. My Last Breath (demo 11.15.01)4. Bring Me To Life (demo 3.18.02)5. Fallen Voice notes** all tracks previously unreleasedTo date, Evanescence has released a total of five studio albums, including the multi-platinum The Open Door (2004) and Evanescence (2011), both of which topped the Billboard 200. In 2021, the band thrilled fans with their first album of new material in a decade, The Bitter Truth. Now 20 years on, Evanescence continues to scale new heights. Featuring a line-up of Amy Lee (vocals, keyboards), Tim McCord (guitar/bass), Will Hunt (drums), Troy McLawhorn (guitars), and Emma Anzai (bass, backing vocals), the band continues to travel the globe, staging some of the most successful shows of their career, having just wrapped a run of sold out shows in Latin America, including Allianz Parque, a soccer stadium in Sāo Paulo, Brazil, which was the biggest headline show of Evanescence's career to date, drawing 40,000 fans. To keep up to date on any future shows for 2024, please visit Evanescence.com.



