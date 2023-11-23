Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 23/11/2023

New Release Soul Birds From Swiss Guitarist Alf Jetzer/ Celestial Ground

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND (Top40 Charts) Alf Jetzer's (Celestial Ground) musical journey started at the age of 8. His first steps towards musical-self-discovery he made on the guitar and over the years more instruments came across. A high recognition value of his compositions was the ultimate goal which he gradually established. For him instruments are tools to express the music which is inside yourself. He calls his way of composing/recording "music painting". He is doing this for 40 years now. So he's not a guitarist, flutist or percussionist but a musician/composer who uses different instruments like colors to paint a picture.

Alf Jetzer always had a strong urge to develop his own musical identity and bringing it to the fore. He also had to fight for it in his environment, because his musical obstinacy was often misunderstood.

He lives a regular, disciplined "monk-like" life. It plays an important role for him and his kind of music. A 30 year experience in meditation enables him to create music the way he does today. It's a music where the "energy behind the tone" is essential. This hidden energy is responsible for the "goose bumps-factor" by listening, not the sound itself. This fact applies for all styles and genres. Alf Jetzer got this long ago, it brought him important musical freedom.







