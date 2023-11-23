Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
23/11/2023

Observe Taylor Swift's Dance Performances On Episode Of "Dancing With The Stars"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last night, the six remaining couples of Dancing With the Stars shook it off with a night full of red-hot performances to the gorgeous tunes of multi-GRAMMY award-winning recording artist Taylor Swift.
"A Celebration of Taylor Swift" is now streaming on Disney+.

Dancing to songs from "1989," "Reputation," "Fearless," "Folklore," "Midnights," and "Lover," watch Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Harry Jowsey, Jason Mraz, and more dance to Taylor Swift now!

Longstanding "Dancing with the Stars" choreographer and lead choreographer of the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, Mandy Moore, headed into the ballroom to offer her "Taylor-made" to critique as special guest judge. Couples, along with their dance styles and songs, will be announced at a later date.

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.







