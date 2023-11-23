Chicago-Based Rocker Leon Frear Releases Contemplative 'Secret Second Moon', Previewing Debut Album 'Wild Rice'





10. Drowning Horses New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago-based rock and roll artist Leon Frear presents the riveting single 'Secret Second Moon', along with a fantastic comic strip-styled video created by French animator Ronald Grandpey. A seasoned musician, this album represents a new start for him under this moniker.'Secret Second Moon' is the first offering from his debut album 'Wild Rice', the culmination of songs reflecting a dramatic period in which he experienced a life-altering love affair, its implosion and aftermath, followed by a decade of reflection and changes.Informed by his own personal experience, Frear's music speaks of love, lust, broken promises, broken phones, and multiple incinerated bridges. This 10-track collection was produced by Frear in his home studio in Chicago, playing every instrument and capturing every breath to tape during a recording process that took years in isolation to complete."I picked up my belongings, changed my name and moved to Chicago. I just wanted to get lost in the crowd. It took a decade to get sober, restore my health, sanity and put together enough equipment to make this record," says Leon Frear."Wild Rice is the story of those times, but told in reflection. The songs came from a place of true grief, regret and a little bit of anger. But through all of those things, I gained wisdom and became a better person. And while the details may be different, I think every human on this planet shares in the experience of feelings of grief. Ultimately, I think it is an album about empathy."Sonically, I was inspired to make Wild Rice while listening to old Leonard Cohen albums, Harvest by Neil Young, Stories from the City by PJ Harvey and lots of old ballads by Nick Cave. Those albums and artists sound weary and world worn and I did my best to capture a similar feeling.Laced with hints of sadness and regret, anger and remorse, somehow the lyrics are tempered with a sardonic wit that leaves the listener wondering if Frear doesn't secretly savor feeling bad, just for laughs. If there's an opportunity to mock an uncaring universe, this is an opportunity Frear doesn't let go to waste.Dubbing his brand of post-alternative music "vocabulary rock", Frear aims to shift the emphasis away from the man and towards the music and lyrics, while inviting the listener to commiserate together through this exploration of grief, depression and sadness.As of November 21, 'Secret Second Moon'' is out album will be available from fine music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. The 'Wild Rice' album will be released - on vinyl and digitally - on February 2, 2024.Music and lyrics written by Leon FrearRecorded by Leon Frear in his Chicago home studioMastering by Adam Boose at Cauliflower StudiosVocals and instruments performed by Leon, exceptFaye Whitt - backup vocals on 'Murder of Crows'Front cover collage by Faye WhittRonald Grandpey - Video director / animatorArtist photos by Jeremy GlicksteinTRACK LIST1. A Town Called Chapel2. A Morning House3. She Fed Me Water4. A Morning Waltz5. Secret Second Moon6. A Harvestman7. A Murder of Crows8. Foie Gras9. Sweet Dreams Say Goodbye10. Drowning Horses



