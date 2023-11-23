Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Star Studded Appearances For "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) · Jabari Banks of Peacock's Bel-Air ("Birds of a Feather Stream Together" by Peacock), Jimmy Fallon and the Roots ("Winter Wonderland in Central Park") and Jax ("Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party"by Toys "R" Us) are set to perform.

· Lacey Chabert, Andy Cohen, Leslie Odom Jr., Abigail Spencer and Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell will make special appearances. Paris 2024 Olympic Hopefuls in Beach Volleyball, Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes, along with Paralympic Hopeful in Track & Field Ezra Frech, will also join the festivities.

· "TODAY" anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will join as hosts of the Emmy Award-winning celebration.

· NBC's official telecast of the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" will air from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Nov. 23, adding an extra half-hour of festivities for the first time.

· The Parade will also be simulcast on Peacock. In addition, NBC will air an encore at 2 p.m. ET/PT.






