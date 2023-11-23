Star Studded Appearances For "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade"





· The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) · Jabari Banks of Peacock's Bel-Air ("Birds of a Feather Stream Together" by Peacock), Jimmy Fallon and the Roots ("Winter Wonderland in Central Park") and Jax ("Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party"by Toys "R" Us) are set to perform.· Lacey Chabert, Andy Cohen, Leslie Odom Jr., Abigail Spencer and Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell will make special appearances. Paris 2024 Olympic Hopefuls in Beach Volleyball, Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes, along with Paralympic Hopeful in Track & Field Ezra Frech, will also join the festivities.· "TODAY" anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will join as hosts of the Emmy Award-winning celebration.· NBC's official telecast of the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" will air from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Nov. 23, adding an extra half-hour of festivities for the first time.· The Parade will also be simulcast on Peacock. In addition, NBC will air an encore at 2 p.m. ET/PT.



