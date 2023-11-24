"BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star" - An Eight-Part Documentary Event - Debuts On December 20





After an exceptional 2022 Disney+ debut with BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA, 21st century pop icons BTS are returning to the home of award-winning Korean content with BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star - a new eight-part docuseries coming December 20, exclusively to Disney+.



Featuring never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will take audiences on an in-depth journey across the band's 10-year career, highlighting their highs and lows for the first time ever in a captivating docuseries format.



Also featuring appearances from HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk, and BEYOND THE STORY : 10-YEAR RECORD OF BTS author Kang Myeongseok, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star looks back on the band's key moments over the years, showing how the band came to be, what it was like preparing for their debut, what it was like winning best new artist at the 2013



The upcoming docuseries also shines a spotlight on highly personal moments from their past, including how they felt about meeting each other for the first time; their initial contract renewal process; the difficulties of isolating during COVID; as well as other more lighthearted moments including j-hope's surprise birthday party and Jung Kook's high school graduation ceremony.



Disney+ today also announced the titles of each of the docuseries' eight parts, giving fans a hint at what they can expect from each episode:

Episode 1 - The Beginning

Episode 2 - Adolescence

Episode 3 - Pursuit of Happiness

Episode 4 - Disconnected

Episode 5 - Welcome!

Episode 6 - Begin and Again

Episode 7 - Still Purple

Episode 8 - Promise For Tomorrow



Slated for a two-episode premiere on December 20, with two new episodes released every Wednesday, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will join a whole host of unmissable BTS content available on Disney+, including: BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA, an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS' live performance at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium in November 2021; SUGA: Road to D-DAY, an insightful documentary following BTS member SUGA as he travels around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las

Stream the first two episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star from December 20, exclusively on Disney+.



BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. 