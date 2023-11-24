Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 24/11/2023

Pianist Andree-Ann Deschenes "Wanderings", Set For February 2, 2024 Release
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Andree-Ann Deschenes is delighted to announce her upcoming album, "Wanderings", to be released on February 2, 2024 on all major streaming platforms, CD, and vinyl. This album is a mosaic of newly commissioned compositions, underscoring Deschenes' commitment to new piano works influenced by jazz, Brazilian, and classical aesthetics.

"The goal," says Deschenes, "was to combine all of the things I love about music and create fresh, new, exciting works for piano that do not fit under one label or the other." She adds "each piece is its own musical space waiting to be explored."

An album of bespoke music, "Wanderings" features pieces by renowned jazz and Brazilian composers and pianists Cassio Vianna, Jasnam Daya Singh, Bianca Gismonti, Jovino Santos Neto, Kerry Politzer, Carmen Sandim, and André Mehmari, written specifically for this project. While Deschenes' last release, "The Ovalle Project" (2018), found her discovering and celebrating the music of forgotten Brazilian composer Jayme Ovalle, "Wanderings" was the perfect opportunity for her to collaborate with fellow pianists she admired.

The project attracted the attention of both the Canada Council for the Arts and the City of Sault Ste. Marie's Arts and Culture Assistance Program, the two main funding bodies behind this creative endeavor. Produced by Greig Nori and Andree-Ann Deschenes, the album was recorded at the newly built Loft Studio in Sault Ste. Marie. In addition to the recorded album, "Wanderings" and the creative process behind the project, will be the focus of an accompanying documentary directed by filmmaker Dan Nystedt. The documentary includes behind-the-scenes footage as well as interviews with the composers and other collaborators on the project.

The album's imminent release marks a significant milestone in Deschenes' career, showcasing not only her musical prowess but also her ability to bring together diverse artistic voices.






