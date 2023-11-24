Road To Memphis International Song Contest Releases Impact Report On Providing Free Life Coaching And Psychological Support To Participants





The project remains dedicated to fostering the growth and well-being of its contestants. It looks forward to continuing this initiative in future editions and exploring additional ways to support and empower emerging artists. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Road to Memphis International Song Contest is excited to announce the release of its comprehensive impact report for 2023, showcasing the remarkable positive outcomes experienced by participants through the provision of free life coaching and psychological support. This project has now become the world's largest music-based mental health initiative, making a significant impact on the lives of aspiring musicians.The Song Contest, known for celebrating artistic talent, has taken a step further by providing free life coaching and psychological support to its participants. This initiative was launched with the aim of not only promoting musical talent but also addressing the mental health challenges faced by many musicians. The impact report highlights the success of this project, with participants reporting improved mental well-being and increased confidence in pursuing their musical careers.The impact report reveals that the provision of free life coaching and psychological support has had a significant positive impact on the participants. Many have reported a decrease in anxiety and stress levels, as well as an increase in self-esteem and motivation. This has allowed them to not only improve their musical skills but also to develop a more positive outlook on life. The report also showcases the success stories of some participants who have gone on to achieve great success in their musical careers.The impact report, based on extensive research by fellows of The Royal Society of Arts (RSA) and participant feedback, reveals the following key findings:Improved Mental Health and Emotional Resilience:- 82% of participants reported improved mental health and emotional well-being after engaging with the life coach or psychologist.- 74% experienced increased resilience in dealing with stress, anxiety, and performance pressure.- 69% cited a boost in self-confidence and a more positive self-image.Enhanced Career Development:- 89% of contestants stated that the support received positively impacted their music career.- 76% reported better decision-making skills and goal-setting.- 68% felt more focused and motivated to pursue their musical aspirations.Personal Growth and Life Skills:- 93% of participants acknowledged personal growth in areas such as communication, time management, and conflict resolution.- 81% felt equipped with life skills that extended beyond their musical careers.- 67% found the sessions beneficial in developing healthier relationships with family and peers.Emotional Support During Competition:- 95% of contestants felt that the support provided helped them cope with the stress and pressure of the competition.- 88% reported that the sessions contributed to a more positive and supportive contest environment.Long-lasting Positive Impact:- 71% of participants continued to seek counseling or coaching even after the contest had ended.- 62% attributed personal and professional successes post-competition to the skills and insights gained from the sessions.Road to Memphis International Song Contest is proud to have made a difference in the lives of aspiring musicians through this initiative. The impact report serves as a testament to the power of music in promoting mental well-being and the importance of providing support to those in need. The Song Contest looks forward to continuing this project and making a positive impact on the lives of even more participants in the future. For more information on the impact report and the Song Contest, please visit their website.In response to the report's findings, Daniel Xander, Road to Memphis Director of Music, commented, "Memphis has become a safety net for musicians worldwide. We are immensely proud of the impact our life coaching and psychological support program has had on our participants. The Road to Memphis International Song Contest is not just a platform for showcasing musical talent; it's a journey of self-discovery and empowerment."Ann Clare Bornholt & Dr. Shamender Talwar (Director of Psychology) co-founders of TUFF said, 'TUFFs Road to Memphis program is revitalising and unifying Memphis as a creative capital of music, strengthening the pulse of Memphis' creative heartbeat internationally.'The project remains dedicated to fostering the growth and well-being of its contestants. It looks forward to continuing this initiative in future editions and exploring additional ways to support and empower emerging artists.



