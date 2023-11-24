Swedish House Mafia Launching One-Of-A-Kind Interactive Music Experience On Roblox Dec. 1





The experience stands in contrast to the raft of virtual concerts staged on the platform in recent years, defying simple categorization through its panoply of interactive layers including multiple 3D games based around the band's music, collectible digital fashion items, a scavenger hunt, unique photo opportunities, and more.



At the core of the experience is the interactive games, which guide users through some of the band's most beloved songs, each tailored with its own unique gameplay designed to match the lyrical and emotional content of the iconic tracks. The concept was to invite players to interact with the music via engaged play rather than simply observing a virtual concert in a 3D space. The song selection spans the band's full history from their global breakthrough hit "One" all the way to this year's fan favorite "Ray of Solar," in addition to Paradise Again era smashes "



Meanwhile the band have just shared a new version of their fan-favorite recent single "Ray Of Solar" - find the "Ray Of Solar (B Side Edit)" on all DSPs now.



Leading up to the launch fans can enter the experience's interactive waiting room, where they can view previews of the forthcoming games and check out collectible digital merch that will only be available during its initial 72 hours online. For a full rundown on gameplay and a link to view a trailer of the game see below.

Join the lobby for DJs World: Swedish House Mafia

https://www.roblox.com/games/12498843001/DJs-World-Lobby



Stream the newly released "Ray Of Solar (B Side Edit)"



https://swedishhousemafia.lnk.to/ROSBSide



The first 20,000 players who achieve level 10 by earning XP in the experience, will receive a FREE LIMITED EXCLUSIVE UGC!



Moth to a Flame: Race on foot and fly by moth through a magical forest while collecting hearts through the iconic SHM rings. Gain XP by collecting hearts.



One: Dance as ONE and join SHM as they lead you from the stage in a huge arena, displaying what key to press next on beat and stay in sync with the other players as you dance together. The more correct dance moves you hit, the more XP you earn.







Ray of Solar (Encore): In a matrix inspired setting the player shoots red beams of light to fight off flying robots and earn XP. Fight the boss at the end to wrap the concert and gain a bonus XP!



Lobby: After the experience, users are transported back to the lobby where they will be able to purchase UGC's (merch items) available for sale.



Ensconced in flames, Swedish House Mafia—Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell—infused house music with swaggering hip-hop beat-craft, rock 'n' roll attitude, and big screen-worthy grandeur brought to life on stage with one legendary live show after another. Ushering dance music culture out of the warehouses and clubs and into arenas and stadiums on an unrivaled scale, it would be nearly impossible to imagine how the genre might've shaken out without them. They became the first electronic act to headline (and sell out) Madison Square Garden in 2011 and the first to grace the main stage at Coachella in 2012. They garnered two consecutive GRAMMY® nominations in the category of "Best Dance Recording" for the platinum "Save the World" in 2012 and quintuple-platinum Hot 100 Top 10 hit " Don't You Worry Child " in 2013. Rolling Stone described their meteoric rise as "redefining rave culture," and NME christened them "the rockstars of the dance music world." The marathon record-breaking One Last Tour paved the way for a five-year break before they returned as surprise headliners of Ultra Music Festival's 20th anniversary in 2018. Following the Save The World Reunion Tour a year later, this holy trinity of electronic music gods focused on the one thing they hadn't done yet, making their 2022 full-length debut album Paradise Again [Republic Records]. Their return was announced with the cover of Billboard and garnered immediate press and a late-night television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon followed with a trending hit "A Moth To A Flame" featuring The Weeknd. Upon arrival, it bowed in the Top 10 of seven global charts, seizing #1 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and #1 on the UK Dance Albums Chart. Moreover, it attracted some of the highest critical praise of the group's storied career thus far from Pitchfork, NME, and more. It only hints at more to come.



