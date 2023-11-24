Denmark's Starlingville Hitting All The Right Notes With Perfect Drive Time Anthem 'Good Thing Going On'



Each song offers a spectrum of emotion—some deep, some light—but all aimed at uplifting the spirit and fortifying the soul. The band's magnetic optimism is palpable, a vibe that audiences can carry with them long after the concert ends. If you're seeking music that infuses joy and optimism into everyday life, Starlingville is the go-to choice. For fans of authentic, uplifting, and soul-stirring music, Starlingville is undoubtedly one of the best up-and-coming bands for a mature audience. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Welcome to the sonic landscape of Starlingville - a pop-infused Americana rock band hailing from Denmark. With influences ranging from Texas and Brandi Carlile to Keith Urban, Travis, and Sheryl Crow, Starlingville blends the heart of New Americana with the allure of pop and the grit of rock. Comprised of five incredibly talented members, Starlingville has been making waves in the Danish music scene:Anders Andreassen: Frontman, Songwriter, Singer, GuitaristMettle: Backing Vocals, Percussion Thomas Christiansen: GuitaristCarsten Due: BassJimmi Koldenborg: DrumsThe genesis of Starlingville began with Anders Andreassen's musical pilgrimage to the United States—a trip that left a lasting imprint on his songwriting and, subsequently, the band's sound. During his visit to Connecticut, he met with mentors and recorded an EP, paving the way for a lifelong connection with U.S. artists and refining Starlingville's distinct musical ethos. Following his return to Denmark, Anders assembled a group for a release concert, leading to the formation of Starlingville.Adding to the band's high-quality sound is its collaboration with renowned producer Lars Andresen at Medley Studio in Copenhagen—a leading Scandinavian studio with an impressive 20-year history, hosting major international artists like Keane, Prince, Radiohead, and Roxette. The debut album, "Welcome to Starlingville," and the hit single "Good Thing Going On" were both recorded at this esteemed studio, setting the production bar high.Discography:"Good Thing Going On" | Single | May 2023"Thick As Thieves" | Single | November 2022"Welcome To Starlingville" | Album | April 2022 Angel " | Single | April 2022 Beautiful Day " | Single | March 2022 Josephine " | Single | August 2021Upon the release of their debut album "Welcome to Starlingville" in Spring 2022, the band received instant recognition, becoming "Album of the Week" on Danmarks Radio P5. Their music enjoys widespread airplay on DR and numerous local stations. Their most recent single, "Good Thing Going On," dominated the airwaves during Summer 2023.Artist In The Spotlight: "Denmark isn't really known for country music or roots-rock, but that's about to change as Starlingville carves out their musical space."Each song offers a spectrum of emotion—some deep, some light—but all aimed at uplifting the spirit and fortifying the soul. The band's magnetic optimism is palpable, a vibe that audiences can carry with them long after the concert ends. If you're seeking music that infuses joy and optimism into everyday life, Starlingville is the go-to choice. For fans of authentic, uplifting, and soul-stirring music, Starlingville is undoubtedly one of the best up-and-coming bands for a mature audience.



