San Diego Reggae/ Rock Duo The Goodies Release New Single "Runnin" On December 1, 2023

www.tiktok.com/@thegoodiesmusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) San Diego, CA reggae/rock/soul duo The Goodies are prepping to release their next single " Runnin " on December 1st.The follow-up to their recent single "The Maze," and the latest, " Around The World ", " Runnin " serves as the final single to be released in advance of the band's upcoming 6-song debut EP, out in January 2024.Of the latest single, the band says, " Around The World " is what we call a "fasterpiece masterpiece". We wrote and recorded the entire song in the studio in one day, including the featured artist Lukup, who also wrote their lyrics on the fly the same day. It was one of those magical moments as a musician when everything just flowed. The song is essentially a love story about how we are all looking for love to save us."The Goodies have spent the last several months engaging with fans via a well-received series of videos featuring the duo putting their own spin on classic songs by the likes of Nirvana, Bob Dylan, Guns N Roses, Willie Nelson, Queen, and many more.Watch The Goodies' cover song video series here: https://www.instagram.com/thegoodiesmusic_.The band says, "As we started introducing all the new original music we have been working on, we felt like releasing this series of covers would give the listeners more context into where some of our inspiration comes from. Our love for music is very diverse and we draw inspiration from so many different places, we wanted to put our abilities to the test and we really had fun exploring these amazing songs in a Reggae style."The Goodies are a San Diego-based band founded by Justin Goodman ("Goodie") and Zan. With a sound that blends reggae rock, pop, R&B, folk, and other genres, The Goodies draw inspiration from a wide range of musical styles. Justin, originally from Detroit, discovered his love for reggae music during a life-changing trip to Jamaica at a young age. Meanwhile, growing up in San Diego, Zan was exposed to reggae music at a young age by older siblings who were passionate about the Jamaican genre.Both Justin and Zan share lead vocals, with Justin also playing guitar. Their energetic personalities and shared passion for music led them to form The Goodies, a new project that builds on their previous work as Jus Goodie. The Goodies are currently working on their first EP, set to release in early 2024.With previous touring and album releases under their belts, The Goodies have already earned a dedicated following in the music scene. Their infectious energy and love of making music together is apparent both in the studio and on stage. As they continue to evolve and experiment with their sound, The Goodies promise to bring audiences on a fun-filled musical journey that celebrates their diverse influences and shared passion for creating great music.What others have said:"...positive vibes, with intertwining vocals that sing of the power of having someone to help guide you through the rough times." - Parade"Fused in a breezier reggae-soul ..." - American Songwriter"...smooth, buoyant reggae amalgamated with polished vocal harmonies and the deluxe voices of Goodie and Zan." - Tattoo.com"Island-inspired... another solid expressive jam." - Top Shelf Mag"Blends elements of crackling reggae, rock, Motown soul, and stylish R&B into musical confections communicating liberation and love." - Medium"Chock-full of cashmere reggae textures and soft, shiny harmonies" - XS Noize"Delectable shimmering, silky, and tantalizing... creamy, sparking summer anthems." - CelebMix"Delivering a cool fresh sound with a powerful message." - Total Ntertainment"Captivates and uplifts, and will have you humming their tunes long after you see the show or listen to an album." - Grateful Webhttps://linktr.ee/thegoodiesmusicwww.facebook.com/thegoodiesmusicwww.instagram.com/thegoodiesmusic_www.youtube.com/@TheGoodiesMusicwww.tiktok.com/@thegoodiesmusic



