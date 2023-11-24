Jack Harlow Captures Europe's Official Top 100 With 'Lovin On Me'





As the European music landscape continues to evolve, the latest Europe Official Top 100 chart, dated November 18, 2023, reveals significant movements and exciting new entries, with Jack Harlow's 'Lovin On Me' clinching the number one spot.Jack Harlow's fresh release, 'Lovin On Me,' has swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of Europe's Official Top 100, marking a significant achievement for the artist. This new entry demonstrates Harlow's growing influence in the European music scene.Not far behind, Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe's 'Prada' holds strong at the second position, showcasing its enduring popularity with 215 chart entries. Kenya Grace's 'Strangers' follows closely, maintaining a solid presence in the top three.The Beatles, with their timeless appeal, see 'Now And Then' at the fourth spot, proving the enduring legacy of their music across generations. Inigo Quintero's 'Si No Estas' rounds out the top five, highlighting the diverse musical tastes across Europe.Among the notable new entries, Dua Lipa's 'Houdini' debuts at number six, signaling her continued dominance in the pop genre. Another fresh entry that caught attention is 'Die Sonne' by Kontra K & Santos, debuting at number thirteen, showcasing the appeal of cross-genre collaborations.Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' remains a chart favorite, securing the eleventh position and demonstrating her unwavering popularity in Europe. The chart also sees seasonal favorites making a comeback, with Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' re-entering at number sixteen, a testament to its timeless charm.The chart is not just about the top spots. It reflects a dynamic music industry, with artists like Noah Kahan, RAF Camora & Ski Aggu, and Udo Lindenberg Apache 207 making significant strides. Their tracks 'Northern Attitude,' 'Liebe Grusse,' and 'Komet,' respectively, showcase the diverse musical landscape of Europe.In summary, the Europe Official Top 100 chart as of November 18, 2023, is a vibrant mix of new hits, enduring classics, and surprising comebacks. Jack Harlow's 'Lovin On Me' leads the pack, but the chart overall reflects the rich tapestry of European music tastes and trends.




