Midjungards Share 'Last March' Music Video

https://www.instagram.com/midjungardsofficial New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Finnish Melodic Thrash/Death Metal band MIDJUNGARDS have released their first single and music video for 'Last March'. The song is taken from their second album 'When Empires Fall', which will be out on January 26th, 2024 via Dark Trails Records. The YouTube video can be viewed below @Top40-Charts.comThe new single can be streamed here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/midjungards/last-marchThe album can be pre-ordered here: https://darkrailsrecords.com/product/midjungards-when-empires-fallTracklist:1. Intro2. The Last March3. Chosen By The Gods4. Stronger Than Hate and Love5. When Empires Fall6. Age Is A Number7. In Dragon's Blood8. The Ring9. Father And Son10. Written In The HeartProduced by MIDJUNGARDS. Recorded and mixed by Leevi Kohonen at Finnvox Studios. Mastering by Mika Jussila and Finnvox Studios.MIDJUNGARDS is:Toni Cano - vocals, bass and guitarsMurilo Messer - lead guitarTimmo Salakka - drumsMIDJUNGARDS was formed in 2006. Toni Cano developed the concept of the band over the years, close to the amazing history of the historical goths. Toni learned the historical goth language and get very deep into their long history to get all the inspiration needed.With the help of the ex-drummer of "Parking Fox" Paco Muñoz. Toni recorded the debut album 'From Scandza' at Finnvox studios, with the release on March 2023.The debut album was well received by fans and press. MIDJUNGARDS toured after the release in Finland and Estonia, in Spain and played at the great festival "Rock Imperium" in Cartagena.MIDJUNGARDS second album 'When Empires Fall' offers a blend of melodic Thrash Death Metal with lyrics inspired in the classic and medieval world or the historical goths.https://www.midjungards.comhttps://gigmit.com/midjungardshttps://www.facebook.com/midjungardsofficialhttps://www.instagram.com/midjungardsofficial



