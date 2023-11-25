Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 25/11/2023

Midjungards Share 'Last March' Music Video

Hot Songs Around The World

Strangers
Kenya Grace
204 entries in 24 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
204 entries in 26 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
268 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
205 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
187 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
313 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
338 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
223 entries in 19 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
287 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1777 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1255 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
405 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
955 entries in 23 charts
Midjungards Share 'Last March' Music Video
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Finnish Melodic Thrash/Death Metal band MIDJUNGARDS have released their first single and music video for 'Last March'. The song is taken from their second album 'When Empires Fall', which will be out on January 26th, 2024 via Dark Trails Records. The YouTube video can be viewed below @Top40-Charts.com
The new single can be streamed here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/midjungards/last-march
The album can be pre-ordered here: https://darkrailsrecords.com/product/midjungards-when-empires-fall

Tracklist:
1. Intro
2. The Last March
3. Chosen By The Gods
4. Stronger Than Hate and Love
5. When Empires Fall
6. Age Is A Number
7. In Dragon's Blood
8. The Ring
9. Father And Son
10. Written In The Heart

Produced by MIDJUNGARDS. Recorded and mixed by Leevi Kohonen at Finnvox Studios. Mastering by Mika Jussila and Finnvox Studios.

MIDJUNGARDS is:

Toni Cano - vocals, bass and guitars
Murilo Messer - lead guitar
Timmo Salakka - drums

MIDJUNGARDS was formed in 2006. Toni Cano developed the concept of the band over the years, close to the amazing history of the historical goths. Toni learned the historical goth language and get very deep into their long history to get all the inspiration needed.
With the help of the ex-drummer of "Parking Fox" Paco Muñoz. Toni recorded the debut album 'From Scandza' at Finnvox studios, with the release on March 2023.

The debut album was well received by fans and press. MIDJUNGARDS toured after the release in Finland and Estonia, in Spain and played at the great festival "Rock Imperium" in Cartagena.

MIDJUNGARDS second album 'When Empires Fall' offers a blend of melodic Thrash Death Metal with lyrics inspired in the classic and medieval world or the historical goths.
https://www.midjungards.com
https://gigmit.com/midjungards
https://www.facebook.com/midjungardsofficial
https://www.instagram.com/midjungardsofficial






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0096531 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046892166137695 secs