Trashcan Sinatras' John Douglas Shares 'I'm Not The Fella' From Eponymous Debut Solo Album, Announces Final Live Dates For 2023





Hailing from Irvine on Scotland's west coast, John has a rich history, making music with Trashcan Sinatras for over thirty years. Apart from his role as a songwriter (and guitarist) there, John has been playing live gigs across the UK and Ireland as part of his partner Eddi Reader's band.







The 'John Douglas' album presents an intimate snapshot of the talent, charisma and depth of this celebrated Scottish indie songsmith - the start of a new chapter in Douglas' creative life as he looks back at a lifetime of musical adventures and accolades while moving forwards. This record features original material, along with new recordings of some of John's favourite Trashcan Sinatras material and his own rendition of the Prefab Sprout classic 'We Let The Stars Go'.



The eleven songs on this record were performed solo, recorded live at Kyoti Studio in Glasgow (with no overdubs) by producer Mark Freegard (New Model Army, Lush, The Breeders, Del Amitri, Marillion), who also mixed and mastered the album.



"I've often been encouraged by friends over the years to make a solo album, but the timing or inclination didn't flow. Last year - out of nowhere - everything suddenly felt right and the process was quick and natural. Mark just set the mics up and I played my songs. No other musicians or overdubs. Me and my guitar. That way, I became the songs and they became me. The finished record, though varied in song styles, has a mood to it… it's warm, thoughtful and quiet.. as I generally aspire to be," says John Douglas.







The 'John Douglas' album is out now, available on CD and digitally from a wide selection of fine music outlets, including Bandcamp.



Written by John

All songs published by MCPS/PPL, except Track 10 (published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC)

Recorded, mixed & mastered in Glasgow by Mark Freegard

Photographs taken on the Old Largs Road by Susie Lowe

Cover photo by Janette Ayachi at The Strand Club, Glasgow

Design by

Thanks to Edna, Charlie, Sam and all my family, all the Trashcan Sinatras, Tom Rose, Boo Hewerdine and Jill Jackson



TRACKLIST:

01. Lost 04:07

02. I Just Want To Go Home 03:22

03. Weightlifting 04:33

04.

05. Leave Me Alone 03:39

06. Maid O' The Loch 04:09

07. The Sleeping Policeman 03:23

08. I'm Not The Fella 02:50

09. Oranges & Apples 03:35

10. We Let The Stars Go (Prefab Sprout) 03:46

11. Always 02:36



PERFORMANCES:

December 1 IRVINE - Harbour Arts Centre (with Blue Rose Code)

December.2 IRVINE - Harbour Arts Centre (with Blue Rose Code) -afternoon show

