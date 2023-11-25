After 24-Year Wait, The Veldt Opens Time-Capsule With The Release Of Their Robin Guthrie-produced 'Illuminated 1989' Album





THU 12/14 = Seattle, WA @ KEXP New York, NY (Top40 Charts) US alternative rock / postpunk outfit The Veldt release their 'Illuminated 1989' album on November 24 via Portland-based Little Cloud Records and North Carolina's 5BC Records. This is the original 1989 full-length record produced by Cocteau Twins' Robin Guthrie, previewed by the latest offering 'Angel Heart', the lead track 'The Everlasting Gobstopper', and the single 'Aurora Borealis' (with Elizabeth Fraser making a cameo appearance on backing vocals), plus a B-side remix, created by The Veldt.Guthrie also remastered the album for vinyl earlier this year. While originally intended to be the band's first album, their label Capitol Records shelved the recording and sent them back into the studio with producer Lincoln Fong (Moose), resulting in their first album released with the title 'Marigolds'.One of the most notable first-wave shoegaze bands, formed in North Carolina in the 1980s, The Veldt revolves around identical twins Daniel Chavis (vocals, guitar) and Danny Chavis (guitar). Their unique sound was influenced by Cocteau Twins as readily as Marvin Gaye and free-jazz warriors Sun Ra and Pharaoh Sanders. Referencing European post-punk while embracing modern hip-hop, these trailblazers work with transient dreamscapes as fluidly as solid song structures.Pitchfork included The Veldt's album 'Afrodisiac', produced by the legendary Ray Shulman (The Sundays, Bjork, The Sugarcubes) and released via Mercury Records, in the top 50 shoegaze albums ever released, while Stereogum included 'Until You're Forever' in the top 31 shoegaze tracks. Their sound also inspired future generations of alternative artists, including TV On the Radio.The Veldt's journey is fascinating. Performing since they were children, the Chavis brothers' musical roots lead back to the church and southern juke-joints, and listening to music that included gospel, Motown and Pink Floyd. The Veldt formed in the late 80's in Raleigh amongst the legendary North Carolina music scene of the time, initially signing with Mammoth Records - leading to a chain of major-label relationships that took the group across Europe and the U.S. playing shows with the likes of Throwing Muses, Pixies, Cocteau Twins and Jesus & Mary Chain.After moving from Raleigh to New York, they briefly performed as Apollo Heights before returning to their original name The Veldt. Joined by Japanese bassist-programmer Hayato Nakao, they together forging music that is a heady and sensual blend of shoegaze and progressive soul, dreamy soundscapes and infectious grooves. Some of the band's recent notable releases include 'The Shocking Fuzz Of Your Electric Fur' EP (2017) and the album 'Entropy is the Mainline to God' (2022).Over the years, The Veldt has collaborated with TV On The Radio, Mos Def, Lady Miss Kier (Deee-Lite), A.R.Kane and toured or played with Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Pixies, Throwing Muses, Echo & The Bunnymen, Cocteau Twins, Manic Street Preachers, Phantogram, Modern English, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Oasis, Chuck D, Living Colour and Schooly D.On November 24, the 'Illuminated 1989' album will be released digitally via Portland-based Little Cloud Records and 5BC Records, and available from fine music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. The Veldt is currently touring the USA and will be joined by TREMOURS throughout December, culminating in a performance at Seattle's KEXP. The album will be released on vinyl on December 15.'Illuminated 1989' released via Little Cloud Records and 5BC Records Danny Chavis - guitar Daniel Chavis - vocals, guitar, lyricsMarvin Levi - drumsJoseph Hue Boyle - bass Elizabeth Fraser - additional vocals Robin Guthrie - programming, additional guitarsLincoln Fong - programmingWritten by Danny and Daniel ChavisRecorded and produced at September Sound by Robin GuthrieALBUM TRACK LIST:01. Aurora Borealis02. C.C.C.P03. It's Over04. Shallow By Shallow05. Pleasure Toy06. Angel Heart07. Willow Tree08. Git Up09. Heather10. Daisy Chain11. The Everlasting GobstopperTOUR DATES:MON 11/27 = Atlanta, GA @ 529TUE 11/28 = Birmingham, AL @ TBAWED 11/29 = New Orleans, LA @ Gasa GasaTHU 11/30 = Houston, TX @ 1810 OjemanFRI 12/1 = Austin, TX @ Hotel VegasSAT 12/2 = Silver City, NM @ Whiskey Creek Zocalo w/ TremoursSUN 12/3 = Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge w/ TremoursMON 12/4 = San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar w/ TremoursTUE 12/5 = Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers w/ TremoursWED 12/6 = San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt w/ TremoursTHU 12/7 = Portland, OR @ Show Bar w/ TremoursFRI 12/8 = Seattle, WA @ the Central Saloon (TremoloFest) w/ TremoursSAT 12/9 = Vancouver, BC @ TBASUN 12/10 = Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown w/ Tremours)MON 12/11 = Eugene, OR @ Old Nick's w/ TremoursTUE 12/12 = Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur w/ TremoursWED 12/13 = Tacoma, WA @ TBATHU 12/14 = Seattle, WA @ KEXP



