Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 25/11/2023

Diana Ross & Megan Thee Stallion Featured In Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Film

Hot Songs Around The World

Greedy
Tate McRae
202 entries in 26 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
267 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
205 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
187 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
311 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
336 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
221 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
202 entries in 24 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
287 entries in 23 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1255 entries in 35 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1777 entries in 33 charts
Calm Down
Rema
955 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
404 entries in 27 charts
Diana Ross & Megan Thee Stallion Featured In Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Film
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beyoncé made a surprise appearance during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to share a new look at the upcoming RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ.
The trailer revealed that Diana Ross and Megan Thee Stallion will be featured in the upcoming film.

Ross made an appearance during Beyoncé's birthday show in LA, serenading her with "Happy Birthday" on stage. Megan Thee Stallion joined Beyoncé onstage during her second Houston concert, performing "Savage" on stage with her. Tickets for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ are now available ahead of its debut in theaters on December 1, 2023.

Whether you had the opportunity to see Queen Bey live and want to relive the experience, or this will be your first glimpse into seeing her groundbreaking tour, now's your chance to be one of the first to purchase your tickets for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.
Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans. Watch the official trailer for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ:







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0090909 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043556690216064 secs