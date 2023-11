Hot Songs Of The Week 47/2023: Tate Mcrae's 'Greedy' Crosses 200 Entries in 26 Charts

Other noteworthy songs making waves this week include Luke Combs' "Fast Car," which has raced to 267 entries in 12 charts, showcasing Combs' unique blend of storytelling and melody.



Taylor Swift's "Lover," a romantic and introspective track, continues to charm listeners, accumulating 205 entries in 15 charts. Swift's other song, "Cruel Summer," also impresses with 336 entries across 20 charts, further cementing her status as a chart-topping artist.



Stephen Sanchez's "





Doja Cat's "



Further stirring the music scene are Casso, Raye, &







The Weeknd's "



This week's lineup of hot songs underscores the diverse tastes of music enthusiasts and the dynamic nature of the global music industry. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a stunning show of popularity, Tate McRae's latest hit, "Greedy," has surged across various music charts, marking 202 entries in 26 different charts. This achievement highlights the song's widespread appeal and McRae's growing influence in the music industry. Listen to " Greedy Other noteworthy songs making waves this week include Luke Combs' "Fast Car," which has raced to 267 entries in 12 charts, showcasing Combs' unique blend of storytelling and melody.Taylor Swift's "Lover," a romantic and introspective track, continues to charm listeners, accumulating 205 entries in 15 charts. Swift's other song, "Cruel Summer," also impresses with 336 entries across 20 charts, further cementing her status as a chart-topping artist.Stephen Sanchez's " Until I Found You " has found its place in the hearts of fans, registering 187 entries in 16 charts. This song's emotional depth and Sanchez's soulful voice have resonated with a wide audience.Doja Cat's " Paint The Town Red " has painted the charts in her color, boasting an impressive 311 entries in 28 charts. Her unique style and engaging music continue to captivate listeners worldwide.Further stirring the music scene are Casso, Raye, & D-Block Europe with "Prada," achieving 221 entries in 19 charts, and Kenya Grace's "Strangers," securing 202 entries across 24 charts. Olivia Rodrigo's " Vampire " shows her continued appeal with 287 entries in 23 charts, while Pharrell Williams' enduring hit " Happy " has an astonishing 1255 entries in 35 charts.The Weeknd's " Blinding Lights " shines with 1777 entries across 33 charts, and Rema's " Calm Down " soothes with 955 entries in 23 charts. Dua Lipa keeps the party going with "Dance The Night," gathering 404 entries in 27 charts.This week's lineup of hot songs underscores the diverse tastes of music enthusiasts and the dynamic nature of the global music industry.