News
Pop / Rock 26/11/2023

Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe Top The German Chart!

Hot Songs Around The World

Strangers
Kenya Grace
204 entries in 24 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
204 entries in 26 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
268 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
205 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
187 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
313 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
338 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
223 entries in 19 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
287 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1777 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1255 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
405 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
955 entries in 23 charts
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe Top The German Chart!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The German Top 40 chart for November 25, 2023, showcases a dynamic blend of music, with several new entries and notable movers making their mark. Topping the chart is the collaboration "Prada" by Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe, holding the number one spot with its unique blend of styles.

Tate McRae's "Greedy" secures the second position, demonstrating her growing popularity in the German music scene. This song, with its catchy melody and relatable lyrics, has resonated well with listeners, climbing steadily in the charts.

Bennett's "Vois Sur Ton Chemin" occupies the third spot. This song has shown remarkable longevity, maintaining a strong presence in the charts for several weeks. Its unique blend of classical and modern elements has captivated a wide audience.

The fourth position is held by "9 Bis 9" by Sira, Bausa & Badchieff. This track, previously at number one, continues to be a favorite, showcasing the artists' strong influence in the German music industry.

Inigo Quintero's "Si No Estas" rounds out the top five. This song's rise in the charts is a testament to Quintero's growing influence and the increasing diversity of music styles in the German charts.


Among the new entries, "Fussballer" by Bonez MC debuts impressively at number six. This entry highlights the dynamic nature of the German music scene, where new artists can quickly rise to prominence.

Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207's "Komet" and Kenya Grace's "Strangers" continue to perform well, demonstrating their staying power in the charts. These songs have become staples in the German music landscape, appealing to a broad range of listeners.

Seasonal favorites are also making a comeback, with Wham!'s "Last Christmas" and Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" re-entering the charts, signaling the onset of the festive season.

This week's chart is a vivid illustration of the diverse musical tastes in Germany, ranging from pop and hip-hop to seasonal classics. The chart reflects not only the current popular trends but also the enduring appeal of timeless hits. As the year draws to a close, these songs are set to be the soundtrack of many celebrations across the country.






