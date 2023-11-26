|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe Top The German Chart!
Hot Songs Around The World
Strangers
Kenya Grace
204 entries in 24 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
204 entries in 26 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
268 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
205 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
187 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
313 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
338 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
223 entries in 19 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
287 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1777 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1255 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
405 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
955 entries in 23 charts
Most read news of the week
Jacob Collier Releases "Witness Me" Featuring Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, Kirk Franklin And Choir Of 5,000 Voices
Dolly Parton To Kick Off 133rd Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign With Live Halftime Performance During Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game
Denmark's Starlingville Hitting All The Right Notes With Perfect Drive Time Anthem 'Good Thing Going On'