News
27/11/2023

Jack Harlow Again Tops UK Singles Chart With "Lovin On Me"

Hot Songs Around The World

Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
342 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
233 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
210 entries in 24 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
215 entries in 26 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
269 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
205 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
187 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
318 entries in 28 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
288 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1777 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1255 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
406 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
956 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As of November 25, 2023, the UK Singles Top 40 chart, compiled by Top40-charts.com, has witnessed a dynamic shift with new entries and significant movements. Jack Harlow has clinched the top spot with his hit "Lovin On Me," marking a significant achievement in his career.

Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe's "Prada" has made a notable leap to the second position, showcasing the song's growing popularity across the UK. This track, which has been on the chart for 15 weeks, is a testament to the artists' rising influence in the music scene.

Tate McRae's "Greedy" holds strong at number three, reflecting the artist's consistent appeal among listeners. With 10 weeks on the chart, this song continues to resonate with a broad audience.

Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" has emerged as a strong contender, securing the fourth spot. This song's ascent is indicative of Kahan's growing fanbase and the track's widespread appeal.


Rounding out the top five is "Water" by Tyla, maintaining its position and proving its staying power in the competitive music landscape.

Taylor Swift's "Is It Over Now" has seen a significant drop to the sixth position, indicating a shift in listener preferences. However, Swift's presence with multiple entries, including "Cruel Summer" at number nine, underscores her enduring popularity.

New entries have also made their mark, with Tate McRae's "Exes" debuting at number twelve, showcasing her versatility and appeal. Drake's "You Broke My Heart" enters at number twenty, adding to the chart's diversity.

The chart also welcomes festive spirit with classic holiday tracks re-entering. Wham!'s "Last Christmas" and Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" have returned, signaling the onset of the holiday season.

This week's UK Singles Top 40 chart reflects a vibrant mix of new hits, enduring favorites, and seasonal classics, offering a snapshot of the current music trends in the United Kingdom.






