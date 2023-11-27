|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jack Harlow Again Tops UK Singles Chart With "Lovin On Me"
Hot Songs Around The World
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
342 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
233 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
210 entries in 24 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
215 entries in 26 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
269 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
205 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
187 entries in 16 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
318 entries in 28 charts
Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
288 entries in 23 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1777 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1255 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
406 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
956 entries in 23 charts
Most read news of the week
Denmark's Starlingville Hitting All The Right Notes With Perfect Drive Time Anthem 'Good Thing Going On'
Jacob Collier Releases "Witness Me" Featuring Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, Kirk Franklin And Choir Of 5,000 Voices
Dolly Parton To Kick Off 133rd Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign With Live Halftime Performance During Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game