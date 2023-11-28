Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 28/11/2023

Metallica Receives SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award

Hot Songs Around The World

Lover
Taylor Swift
208 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
274 entries in 12 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
237 entries in 19 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
349 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
326 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
223 entries in 26 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1780 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1256 entries in 35 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
217 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
960 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
411 entries in 27 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
190 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
33 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1153 entries in 28 charts
Metallica Receives SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that legendary hard rock band Metallica has been awarded the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award as one of the most streamed acts in the organization's 20-year history.

"Metallica is considered one of the greatest rock bands of all time, and for good reason," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "They have built and rebuilt themselves, continually honing their epic sound with each album and constantly expanding their appeal without abandoning their roots. Metallica is a once-in-a-lifetime success story. Recognizing Metallica with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award is an honor."

Metallica consists of guitarist Kirk Hammett, lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield, bassist Robert Trujillo, and drummer Lars Ulrich. Metallica was presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award prior to their M72 World Tour's sold-out performance at Detroit's Ford Field.

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, Metallica has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 15 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents. Metallica's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, … And Justice for All, Metallica (commonly referred to as The Black Album), Load, Reload, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, and the new 72 Seasons, released April 14, 2023, on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. Metallica's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize. In 2017, Metallica established its charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band. To date, All Within My Hands and Metallica have provided nearly $16 million in grants to career and technical education programs, organizations combating food insecurity, and critical local services and disaster relief efforts.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0090711 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048539638519287 secs