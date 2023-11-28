Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce Goes Hollywood With A Star-Studded Premiere Event In LA; The Film Opens In Movie Theatres Around The World On December 1

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) today announced that first of two Premiere Events for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, the theatrical release chronicling Beyoncé's record-setting global RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, was a huge success, drawing some of the biggest names in music and Hollywood. The Premiere Event, held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 25, was the first ever screening of RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, which opens in domestic and international movie theatres on December 1.

The premiere event kicked off when the global icon and the film's star and director, Beyoncé, walked into the theater flanked by her family and close friends. She was joined at the event by the cast and crew from the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, and music and Hollywood mega-stars, who turned out in support and to enjoy the premiere screening.

Those attending the screening included, JAY-Z, Tina Knowles, Mathew Knowles, Tyler Perry, Janelle Monáe, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Roberson, Laverne Cox, Kevin Aviance, TS Madison, Niecy Nash, Marsai Martin, Dixson, Winnie Harlow, Robin Thede, Lena Waithe, Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae, Lizzo, Lupita Nyong'o, Ava DuVernay, Andra Day, Victoria Monet, Kris Jenner, Tan France, Normani, and many more.

To celebrate the film's global release, the film will receive a premiere in London later this week, ahead of its opening. For tour imagery and film artwork: press.Beyonce.com

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - a record-setting worldwide concert tour that spanned 56 shows, 39 cities, and 12 countries - from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.
Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé's outstanding performance during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club RENAISSANCE. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone's right to be themselves, close to home.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, will be made available to millions of moviegoers around the world, as it is expected to open in thousands of movie theaters globally beginning Friday, December 1, 2023.
The experience will air Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day. Tickets for all standard domestic showtimes will start at $22 plus tax, with comparable pricing at international locations; RENAISSANCE will also be available in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and other branded premium large format screens. Domestic and international fans can see showtimes and purchase tickets at participating locations by visiting: BeyonceFilm.com.






