LL Cool J To Join "NCIS: Hawaii" Cast At Ceremony, Becoming A Special Guest Star And Reprising His Role As Sam Hanna From "NCIS: Los Angeles"

LL Cool J To Join "NCIS: Hawaii" Cast At Ceremony, Becoming A Special Guest Star And Reprising His Role As Sam Hanna From "NCIS: Los Angeles"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NCIS: HAWAI'I will kick off the production of its third season with a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony in honor of its host Hawaiian culture. Series stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson and special guest star LL COOL J are expected to participate alongside the NCIS: HAWAI'I producers and crew. Kahu (officiant) Kahu Aukai Kekoa will officiate the ceremony, which includes traditional royal maile leis, Oli Aloha (welcoming chant) and Pule Ho'oku'u (closing prayer). For the third season, the ceremony will center around the connections that the number three represents with the past, present and future, as well as togetherness, completeness as a team and moving forward as a family.

The third season of NCIS: HAWAI'I will premiere on Monday, Feb. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

The world's most successful television franchise continues on the seductive shores of Hawai'i as the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor takes command. She and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself. This NCIS: Hawai'i team is a skilled mix of mainland transplants who've relocated to the tranquility of the Pacific and wizened locals who know their mahalo from kapu.
NCIS: HAWAI'I stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and special guest star LL COOL J. Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber serve as executive producers. NCIS: HAWAI'I is produced by CBS Studios.






