JLo "Can't Get Enough" Upcoming New Single Co-Writer & Producer Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman Appears On 3 Billboard Charts

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This week (November 25) GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum selling producer, songwriter, arranger & multi-instrumentalist Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman appears at #10 simultaneously on three Billboard charts - Hot 100 Producers, R&B Producers and Country Producers. Gitty currently sits on these charts for his work on Victoria Monét's "On My Mama" as well as for Jessie Murph featuring Jelly Roll "Wild Ones." Besides Greg Kurstin, he is the only producer to transcend genres in the Top 10 of the charts since they debuted in 2019 thus demonstrating not only his crossover appeal as a music maker, but also that his hits fare well on the Hot 100.
Meanwhile, Gitty is credited as Co-Executive Producer for the upcoming Jennifer Lopez album This Is Me…Now set for release February 16, 2024, serving as co-writer and producer on the album's first single "Can't Get Enough" due out January 10, 2024.
Pre-save "Can't Get Enough" here: https://jenniferlopez.lnk.to/CantGetEnoughIN
Gitty's studio talents currently can also be heard across tracks like Mary J. Blige's "Still Believe In Love," Jessie Murph's "Where Do You Go," Chloe Bailey featuring Future's "Cheat Back," Dominic Fike's "Dancing In The Courthouse," Genesis Owusu's "Leaving The Light," Jessie Reyez featuring Miguel "Jeans" and four songs on Hozier's recent album Unreal Unearth.
A Moldavian-born Jewish immigrant, Los Angeles-based Gitty began playing jazz music professionally at the age of 14. Upon graduating from the Berklee College of Music, he got his first job as Lauryn Hill's touring and recording guitar player, leading his tenure with Alicia Keys. In 2009, Gitty formed a band The Stepkids and released two full-length LPs on Stones Throw Records, gaining a cult-like following. In 2014, he moved to Los Angeles and quickly established himself as one of the most in-demand producers/songwriters with his participation on "Apparently" by J. Cole.
Other notable songs across the five-time GRAMMY nominee's production and writing repertoire include: "All These Years" by Camila Cabello, Mac Miller's "Come Back to Earth," "Tints" by Anderson Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar, "I Think of You" by Jeremih ft. Chris Brown & Big Sean, "Ex" by Ty$ ft. YG, H.E.R.'s "Damage"--which spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, "Wishing for a Hero" by Polo G, "Busy Boy" by Chloe x Halle, John Legend's "One Life," "Until I Met You" by Alina Baraz ft. Nas, "Usher's "I Cry," "I Dare You" by Kelly Clarkson, "Bussdown" by Jorja Smith, "New Truck" by Florida Georgia Line, "You Don't Know Me" by Summer Walker, "A Tale by Quincy" by The Weeknd, "Private Island" by Gunna, and "911" & "Two Moods" by Teddy Swims followed by releases with four releases on Tank and The Bang-as GRAMMY-nominated album Red Balloon and Kaytranada & Anderson Paak's "Twin Flame."
